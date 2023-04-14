Global Sustainable Biopolymers Markets Analysis Report 2023: A $14.4 Billion Market by 2027 - New Developments, Competitiveness, Player positioning

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Biopolymers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the global sustainable biopolymer market, based on segmentation of chemistry and application. These segmentations are further analyzed at global and regional levels.

The base year considered for analysis is 2021, while market estimates and forecasts are given from 2022 to 2027. The market estimates are only provided in terms of volume, kilotons and revenue in $ millions.

Rising concern about the escalating price of fossil fuels and its impact on the environment has made it necessary to search for substitutes for petrochemical-based plastics. Biodegradable polymers comprise only one subcategory of degradable polymers and bio-resins.

The ISO and the ASTM broadly define degradable polymers as, ".polymers that are designed to undergo a chemical change under specific conditions, resulting in a loss of some properties." Biodegradable polymers are designed to degrade via action of living organisms such as bacteria, fungi and algae. Bioplastics are polymers derived from bio-based sources. Bioplastic can be biodegradable or non-biodegradable and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.



A significant change is occurring in the global polymer industry. The demand for polymers derived from renewable resources and biodegradable polymers are growing. Due to rapid advancements in biotechnology, many bioplastics (such as polylactides and polyhydroxyalkanoates) have been developed.



In 2021, about 12% of total annual crude oil consumption in the U.S. was used to produce plastic. With the price volatility of crude, the supply and economic stability of plastic packaging remains uncertain. Plastic packaging products are toxic to both the environment and human health, if not biodegradable. Non-biodegradable plastic packaging results in land and water clogs, degrading the environment health. Demand for bioplastics and biodegradable plastics are on the rise.



Bioplastic or green polymer packaging is material produced from biomass, is biodegradable or is both. Bioplastics are also produced from fossil-based raw materials provided that the end products are biodegradable. The market penetration of bioplastic materials has been substantially low in the last decade.

Only 2.4 million tons of bioplastic material was produced in 2021, compared to 390 million tons of plastic material produced during the same period. With the growing availability of raw materials and diverging product portfolios of bioplastic and green polymer materials, demand is projected to be on the rise during the forecast period.

Major development of biopolymer and green plastic is primarily expected in Europe, due to the growing importance of bio-economics in the European Union. Europe is a major hub for the entire bioplastics industry; it ranks highest in research and development.



COVID-19 impacted demand for biopolymers by slowing R&D activities due to economic slowdown and restriction on employee work. The pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of biodegradable polymers, bioplastics and related end-use industries.

Report Includes

63 data tables

An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global market for sustainable biopolymers (including both the bio-based polymers and biodegradable polymers)

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for both the biodegradable and bio-based polymers markets in value (USD millions) and volumetric (kilotons) terms, and their corresponding market share analysis based on chemistry, application, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of this market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for sustainable biopolymers, pricing and supply chain analysis, and the COVID-19 impact on this marketplace

Analysis of the market opportunities with a holistic review of the Porter's Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis considering both micro

and macro

environmental factors prevailing in the entire bioplastics industry

Review of key recent patents granted related to biodegradable polymer technologies

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent market developments, segmental revenues, and company value share analysis

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including 3M Co., Amcor plc., Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM), BASF SE, Braskem, FKuR, PSM North America, and Toray Industries Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 169 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $14.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.8% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

3M

Ag Processing Inc.

Amcor plc

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Adm)

American Packaging Corp.

Anchor Packaging

Basf Se

Berry Global Inc.

Biotec Biologische Naturverpackungen GmbH & Co. Kg.

Braskem

Chimei

Cargill Inc.

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Er Carpenter Co.

Ecolab Inc.

Fkur

Formosa Plastics Group

Future Foam Inc.

Filmquest Group Inc.

Greiner Packaging International

Gascogne Flexible

Inteplast Group

Kaneka Texas Corp.

Novomer Inc.

Novolex Holdings Inc.

Natureworks LLC

Plastomer Corp.

Pactiv Inc.

Primient Covation LLC

Printpack Inc.

Psm North America

Saint-Gobain

Sealed Air Corp.

Swiss Pac

Toray Industries, Inc.

Teijin Fibers Ltd.

Tekni-Plex Inc.

Ube America Inc.

Unitika Ltd.

Wipak Group

Winpak Portion Packaging

Zeon Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Definition of Different Product Types

3.3 History of Bioplastics

3.3.1 History of Chemical Industry

3.4 Bio-Based Chemical Products

3.4.1 Traditional Chemical Products

3.5 Effects of Environmental/Exposure Conditions on Biodegradation

3.5.1 Background

3.5.2 Early Regulations

3.5.3 Significance of Moisture, Temperature And/Or Oxygen

3.5.4 Role of Microorganisms

3.5.5 Presence of Methane

3.5.6 Increasing Decomposition in Landfills

3.5.7 Function of Compost Operations

3.5.8 Other Factors

3.5.9 Conclusions

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Market Drivers for Flexible Green Packaging

4.1.3 Challenges

4.1.4 Market Restraints for Flexible Green Packaging

4.2 Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Global Flexible Green Packaging Industry

4.3.1 Product Life Cycle Analysis

4.3.2 Technological Advancements in Packaging

4.3.3 Nanotechnology

4.3.4 Recent Developments in Rigid Food Packaging

4.4 PESTLE Analysis, Global Plastic Bag and Pouch Market

4.4.1 Political

4.4.2 Economic

4.4.3 Social

4.4.4 Technological

4.4.5 Legal

4.4.6 Environmental

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Covid-19 Impact on the Sustainable Biopolymers Market

4.7 Pricing Overview

Chapter 5 Market Analysis by Chemistry

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Biodegradable Polymers

5.2.1 Introduction

5.2.2 Terminology

5.2.3 Definition and Standard

5.2.4 Patents Related to Biodegradable Polymers

5.2.5 Chemical Types of Biodegradable Polymers

5.2.6 Sustainability

5.3 Bioplastics

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 Recent Developments

5.3.3 Bioplastics Processing Technologies

5.3.4 Pros and Cons of Bioplastics

5.3.5 Issues Faced by Bioplastic

5.3.6 Global Outlook for Bioplastics

5.4 Alternative Chemical Products and Processing

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Need for Alternative Chemical Products

5.4.3 Environmental Impact

5.4.4 U.S. Bio-Based Alternative Chemical Products Market

Chapter 6 Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Biodegradable Polymer Applications

6.1.2 Bio-Based Polymer Applications

6.2 Global Market for Flexible Green Packaging

6.2.1 Introduction

6.2.2 Green Polymers and Bioplastics

6.2.3 Types of Bioplastic Films

6.2.4 Bioplastics Film Applications

6.2.5 the U.S. Market

6.2.6 Asia-Pacific Market

6.3 Polymeric Foams

6.3.1 Bioplastics

6.3.2 Biodegradable Polymers

6.4 Blow-Molded Plastic Packaging

6.4.1 Bioplastics in Blow-Molded Plastic Packaging

6.4.2 Bioplastics Bottles

6.4.3 Bioplastic for Blow-Molding Applications

6.5 Plastics Compounding

6.5.1 Introduction

6.5.2 Biocompounds

6.5.3 Biodegradable Polymer Packaging

6.5.4 Market Overview

Chapter 7 Market Analysis by Region

7.1 Global Market

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 Middle East and Africa

7.6 Latin America

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Competitiveness

8.2 Market Player Positioning

8.3 New Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/145wwt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment