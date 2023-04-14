Global Injection Molding Market and Technology Report 2023-2027 Featuring Leading Plastic Injection Molding Machine Manufacturers and Plastic Injection Molding Polymer and End-User Goods Manufacturers

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injection Molding: Global Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This study entails analysis of technologies, applications and thermoplastic materials for injection molding. The report analyzed the major types of thermoplastic resins used to produce molded products. These products cater to various end-use industries. Machines and equipment are discussed. Trends in demand are reviewed and impact on overall market growth is assessed.

Injection molding of plastics is continuing its dominance within the processing of polymers to render products for everyday use, including kitchenware, toys and packaging, among other end-use industries.

Amid the recovery of major world economies, in the post-COVID phase, during early 2021, molders are gradually moving towards the attainment of pre-COVID performance standards. However, demand for plastic resins is soaring, with massive demand in the global market. In the current phase, partnership with trusted experts is likely to promote growth. Market players are increasingly investing in the acquisition of new machinery and equipment and focusing on hiring skilled workers to cater to growing demand, especially in the medical sector.

Rapid globalization, growing consumerism and rapid technological advancement have brought a plethora of opportunities for the market players, globally. The industry is consistently engaged in conducting extensive (R&D) activities to develop innovative and efficient materials. Moreover, a rise in realization, achievement of economies of scale and operational efficiency will continue to aid market players in achieving desired performance targets.

Thermoplastic polymers are also used in the injection molding process to create thin parts needed for commercial applications, including piping and roofing products used within the building and construction industry, stents and prosthetics for medical device use and exterior/interior trim and electronic assemblies for automotive utilities.

The most important determinants of demand for thermoplastic polymers: population growth, urbanization, a change in household structures, a growing middle class and more private consumption, in emerging countries, in particular. The above factors are seen as a move toward replacing glass and metal components with thermoplastic polymers.

Polymers have become more rigid and durable, replacing glass and metal in food packaging, metal in automotive and are even being used in housing. Higher growth rates are forecasted as these trends are expected to continue.

Market drivers in each end-use industry are identified. Thermoplastic resin injection molding is analyzed in detail. Technological issues and trends are reviewed and other influential factors (economic conditions, COVID-19 impact, and standards) are discussed. Because this is a global study, BCC Research analyzes domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $187.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $240.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

The scope of the study includes:

The study comprises only thermoplastic resins for injection molding applications.

We have included only virgin thermoplastics and excluded recycled grades.

The base year is 2021 and forecast period is 2022 to 2027.

Revenue forecasts from 2021-2027 are given for each major type of thermoplastic grade, end user, and regional market.

In the newly added country analysis section, we have only provided an end-user analysis.

Report Includes

38 data tables and 40 additional tables

An overview of the global market and technologies for injection molding

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2021, 2022, estimates for 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the market size and highlights of the market potential by type, end use, and application

Assessment of the current market size and forecast of market development in the coming five years, and insight into the value chain analysis, and factors driving and restraining the growth

Coverage of history, definition, techniques, and processes of plastics injection molding and comparison between injection molding versus other plastics molding processes

Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, in the global injection molding market

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Dow, ExxonMobil Corp., Ineos Group, Magna International Inc., and Sabic

