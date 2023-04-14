Global Liposuction Device Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2029 at a 6.3% CAGR

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liposuction Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore Includes: Liposuction Tubing, Liposuction Cannulas, and 1 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for liposuction devices was valued at approximately $1.3 billion in 2022, and it is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, reaching a value of $1.9 billion.



The complete report suite for the global liposuction device market includes segmentation into liposuction tubing, cannula, and aspiration units. Additionally, the report provides information on the total liposuction procedure volume on both regional and country levels.



MARKET DATA INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends

Procedure Numbers

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Market Drivers & Limiters

Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles and Product Portfolios

Leading Competitors

GLOBAL LIPOSUCTION DEVICE MARKET INSIGHTS



During the forecast period, the growth of the liposuction device market is likely to be limited by the ongoing development and adoption of minimally invasive fat reduction methods. This includes products that are already analyzed in the minimally invasive fat reduction market, as well as emerging muscle stimulation technologies that combine body sculpting, fat burning, and muscle building.



GLOBAL LIPOSUCTION DEVICE MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS



The Global Liposuction Device Market was dominated by Wells Johnson, LipoSales, and MedC



In 2022, Wells Johnson Company held the top position in the global liposuction device market, thanks to its range of consumable and aspirator products. The company offers the HERCULEST aspirator and associated consumables, which are generally considered high-end products. The company also offers the WHISPERATORT as a more affordable and quieter alternative. In 2019, the Wells Johnson Company launched the ELITET, a product that combines its HERCULEST aspirator and the Wells Johnson Infiltration Pump.



MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY

Liposuction Tubing Market

Liposuction Cannula Market

Liposuction Aspiration Unit Market

RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY

Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2029

Historical Data: 2019-2022

Quantitative Data: Market Size, Market Share, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, Average Selling Prices

Qualitative Data: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios

Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Global Liposuction Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Markets Included

Regions Included

Introduction

Procedure Numbers

Market Overview

By Segment

By Region

Market Analysis and Forecast

Liposuction Tubing Market

Liposuction Cannula Market

Liposuction Aspiration Unit Market

Drivers and Limiters

Market Drivers

Market Limiters

Competitive Market Share Analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Wells Johnson

LipoSales

MedCo

MicroAire

Alpha Aesthetics

Anthony Products

BR Surgical

Eurosurgical

Genesis Biosystems

Henry Schein

Innovative Med

Johnson and Johnson

JULLSURG

Marina Medical

Medline

Shippert Medical Technologies

SurgiMedics





