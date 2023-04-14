Global Liposuction Device Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2029 at a 6.3% CAGR

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liposuction Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore Includes: Liposuction Tubing, Liposuction Cannulas, and 1 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for liposuction devices was valued at approximately $1.3 billion in 2022, and it is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, reaching a value of $1.9 billion.
The complete report suite for the global liposuction device market includes segmentation into liposuction tubing, cannula, and aspiration units. Additionally, the report provides information on the total liposuction procedure volume on both regional and country levels.
MARKET DATA INCLUDED
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends
- Procedure Numbers
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Market Drivers & Limiters
- Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
- Leading Competitors
GLOBAL LIPOSUCTION DEVICE MARKET INSIGHTS
During the forecast period, the growth of the liposuction device market is likely to be limited by the ongoing development and adoption of minimally invasive fat reduction methods. This includes products that are already analyzed in the minimally invasive fat reduction market, as well as emerging muscle stimulation technologies that combine body sculpting, fat burning, and muscle building.
GLOBAL LIPOSUCTION DEVICE MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
The Global Liposuction Device Market was dominated by Wells Johnson, LipoSales, and MedC
In 2022, Wells Johnson Company held the top position in the global liposuction device market, thanks to its range of consumable and aspirator products. The company offers the HERCULEST aspirator and associated consumables, which are generally considered high-end products. The company also offers the WHISPERATORT as a more affordable and quieter alternative. In 2019, the Wells Johnson Company launched the ELITET, a product that combines its HERCULEST aspirator and the Wells Johnson Infiltration Pump.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
- Liposuction Tubing Market
- Liposuction Cannula Market
- Liposuction Aspiration Unit Market
RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY
- Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)
- Base Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2029
- Historical Data: 2019-2022
- Quantitative Data: Market Size, Market Share, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, Average Selling Prices
- Qualitative Data: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios
- Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Global Liposuction Device Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Markets Included
- Regions Included
- Introduction
- Procedure Numbers
- Market Overview
- By Segment
- By Region
- Market Analysis and Forecast
- Liposuction Tubing Market
- Liposuction Cannula Market
- Liposuction Aspiration Unit Market
- Drivers and Limiters
- Market Drivers
- Market Limiters
- Competitive Market Share Analysis
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Wells Johnson
- LipoSales
- MedCo
- MicroAire
- Alpha Aesthetics
- Anthony Products
- BR Surgical
- Eurosurgical
- Genesis Biosystems
- Henry Schein
- Innovative Med
- Johnson and Johnson
- JULLSURG
- Marina Medical
- Medline
- Shippert Medical Technologies
- SurgiMedics
