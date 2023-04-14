New York, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Security Service Edge (SSE) Market-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447523/?utm_source=GNW

The Security Service Edge (SSE) market is growing, one might say, violently.



Two mad rushes drive that growth: large enterprises pursuing secure cloud transformation to move from legacy hardware to a cloud Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA), and medium enterprises upgrading from simple antivirus solutions to full-fledged cloud-delivered cybersecurity (typically via MSPs). This report documents that growth, and roughly forecasts its future.SSE growth will continue, but should slow somewhat over the next three years, partly due to a possible coming global recession and a challenging economic period.



In addition, we can expect the white-hot market to cool somewhat as it becomes saturated.



In the next few years, expect to see market consolidation as competitors gobble up smaller players to gain both capability (mainly to get to SASE) and regional coverage.

Author: Toph Whitmore

