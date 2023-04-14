Flash News: OKX Wallet Announces Blur partnership, Revamps OKX Earn

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week of April 11, 2023.



OKX Partners with Blur.io

OKX has today announced that it has partnered with Blur.io to fully integrate the OKX Wallet on the leading Ethereum-based NFT Marketplace.

On March 22, OKX announced the addition of Blur to the rapidly growing OKX NFT Marketplace ecosystem, offering traders batch shelf and order book NFT transactions. As of today, OKX users can connect their OKX Wallet to the Blur.io marketplace and transact directly.

OKX Revamps Earn Offering

OKX is also revamping its Earn offering, bringing a more streamlined experience to users. The offerings within the revamped OKX Earn will be classed under the categories of ‘Simple Earn’, ‘On-chain Earn’ and ‘Structured Products’. The three categories break down as below:

Simple Earn Includes Savings, Staking and Flexible/Fixed Term Offers On-chain Earn Includes Defi Staking, DeFi and ETH 2.0 Structured Products Includes Dual Investment and Shark Fin

Find out more about OKX Earn here .

