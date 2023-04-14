New York, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447522/?utm_source=GNW

The global wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductor market is expected to witness unprecedented growth during the next 10 years as industries look for energy-efficient and high-performance electronics.



This study focuses on SiC and GaN-based devices (SiC power, GaN power, and RF GaN semiconductor), which are gaining prominence across end-user industries due to their characteristics supporting high voltage, switching frequency, and efficiency.



The report analyzes WBG semiconductor growth potential in each end-user industry.



With transformative Mega Trends, such as electric mobility, 5G deployments, and renewable electricity, gaining full steam, the study showcases how WBG semiconductors will support these trends.



In addition, it analyzes the industry reshaping with vertical integration and the impact of the ongoing geopolitical chaos.



The study identifies key growth opportunities and factors that will boost or restrain market growth.



With 2022 as the base year, the report estimates market size and future growth prospects up to 2032. It follows a specific methodology that includes discussions with senior management of the WBG semiconductor ecosystem supported by secondary research. The report analyzes the market based on end-user, material, component, voltage ratings, and geography.



It offers an in-depth analysis with segmentation by end-users, including automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, communications & IT, and energy & utility.



The segmentation by voltage ratings includes less than 650 V, 650 V to 1700 V, and more than 1700 V.



Segmentation by materials covers silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), and component type analysis is done for discretes and modules. The study offers a regional perspective of demand patterns in various advanced and emerging markets of:

• Americas: Includes North America (US and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Central and South America), and others, such as Caribbean Islands

• Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), including Russia

• Asia-Pacific (APAC): Countries on the western border of the Pacific Ocean, including those on the Indo-Chinese Peninsula and the Pacific Islands, as well as Central AsiaA few driving factors of the WBG semiconductor market are rising green energy demand, transition of e-mobility from 400 V to 800 V battery systems, miniaturization trend, and the need for high speed, power, performance, and efficiency in modern-day electronic devices.



The study identifies crystal defects in WBG substrates, relatively less technological maturity, electromagnetic interference/electromagnetic compatibility (EMI/EMC) concerns with WBG, unfavorable geopolitical scenarios, and supply-demand imbalance as primary market restraints.In addition, this report offers the following:

• Analysis of pricing trends in the WBG semiconductor market

• In-depth analysis of each end-user sector and WBG opportunity

• SiC and GaN penetration of the global semiconductor landscape

• Discussion of semiconductor wafer size evolution

• Comparison of WBG semiconductors with silicon

• Key market trend analysis includes vertical GaN development, evolution of transistor structure, green hydrogen economy, and emergence and potential of next-generation WBG technologies

• Analysis of SiC and GaN manufacturing value chain

• Key semiconductor initiatives worldwide and implications on the WBG semiconductor landscape

• Competitive analysis of key player market shares

Author: Navdeep Saboo

