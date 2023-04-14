Video Streaming Software Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $19.4 Billion by 2027 at a 19.3% CAGR

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Streaming Software Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global video streaming software market grew from $8.08 billion in 2022 to $9.61 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. The video streaming software market is expected to grow to $19.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.3%.

The growing demand for Video on Demand (VoD) streaming is expected to propel the growth of the video streaming software market going forward.

The growth is driven by the emergence of VOD services such as Netflix, video communication platforms including Zoom, social platforms like Tiktok, esports, and live streaming.

For instance, according to Rapid TV news, a UK-based online daily news service provider, global subscription video on demand (SVoD) users increased by 5% to 949 million in 2020 due to pandemic lockdowns. Thus, the growing demand for VoD streaming will drive the growth of the video streaming software.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the video streaming software market. Video streaming software companies are introducing new technologies in their product offerings to improve the customer video streaming experience.

For instance, in July 2021, Amazon, a US-based technology company, introduced a live streaming service for the web and mobile applications powered by Twitch's technology. Customers can set up and live stream videos through their website or mobile application using Amazon's Interactive Video Service (IVS). It allows content creators and developers to deliver a consistent, low-latency live streaming experience across several platforms and devices without sacrificing video quality or buffering.



In July 2021, Carlyle, a US-based investment firm, acquired LiveU for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Carlyle will support LiveU's expansion, which will be driven by a combination of expanding into new verticals, targeted M&A activity, and deepening their relationships with key media broadcasters, notably in live sports, where demand for live content is exploding. LiveU is a US-based company that provides live video streaming and remote production solutions.



North America was the largest region in the video streaming software market in 2022. The regions covered in the video streaming software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the video streaming software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



