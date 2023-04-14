Green Coating Market to Exceed US$ 213.83 Billion by 2033, Fueled by Rising Demand for Sustainable Solutions, Reports Future Market Insights, Inc. Analysts

NEWARK, Del, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Future Market Insights, the global green coatings market is projected to be worth US$ 131.27 billion in 2023. It is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 213.83 billion by 2033. The market is anticipated to showcase an average CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033. The increasing awareness and emphasis on adopting sustainable solutions are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.



Green coatings are environmentally friendly and emit low or no volatile organic compounds during manufacturing. Since green coatings emit only seldom VOCs, they are suitable for a wide range of applications across several industries including construction, automotive, aerospace, oil & gas, mining, maritime, and others. The mushrooming demand for zero VOC coatings across these industries is predicted to significantly contribute to the market’s expansion.

The increasing infrastructural development across developing nations such as India, Brazil, China, Italy, and others is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities. The increasing product demand in industrial and automotive applications across these nations is likely to create high demand for waterborne green coatings. Additionally, the rising construction industry is expected to foster growth in the market. Green coatings are used in construction activities as they uplift indoor air quality and promote healthier living and working environments. They are applied on panels, windows, roofs, interior extrusions, and walls as decorative and protective paints.

The rising innovations and developments in production methods are expected to boost market development in the coming years. The development of green coatings with improved properties, such as increased adhesion, durability, and weather resistance, is predicted to generate higher revenues. Furthermore, the increasing implementation of government regulations in the coatings industry is expected to bode well for the market. Several nations have implemented regulations and certifications, such as Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED), to limit the use of VOCs and promote environmentally friendly coatings.

Key Takeaways from Green Coatings Market:

The green coatings market expanded at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2022.

The global market size stood at nearly US$ 102.85 billion in 2018.

In 2022, the market witnessed significant growth, accounting for US$ 125.02 billion in 2022.

The waterborne technology segment in green coatings is poised to garner a huge market share.

The automotive industry is likely to be a huge contributor to the escalating green coatings demand.

The green coatings market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand swiftly during the forecast period. India is likely to be the frontrunner in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players in the Market

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

Jotun

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Asian Paints Limited

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Hempel A/S

Market Segmentation

Market by Technology:

Radiation-cure Green Coatings

High-solids Green Coatings

Powder Green Coatings

Waterborne Green Coatings

Market by Application:

Green Coatings in Product Finishes

Green Coatings in Packaging

Green Coatings in Wood

High-performance Green Coatings

Industrial Green Coatings

Automotive Green Coatings

Architectural Green Coatings



Market by Region:

North America Market

Europe Market

Asia Pacific Market

Latin America Market

Middle East & Africa Market



Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

Nippon Paint China and BASF partnered in August 2022 to launch Joncryl HPB. It is the first water-based barrier coating that BASF has introduced for use in industrial packaging in China.

In August 2021, Dulux, a brand of AkzoNobel, introduced a USDA-certified super-premium interior emulsion in India. It is India’s first paint made from biomaterials that purify indoor air.

