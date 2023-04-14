Flock Adhesives Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Light Weight and Eco-Friendly Vehicles Boosts Sector

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flock Adhesives Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Resin Type (Acrylic, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Others), By Application (Automotive, Textiles, Paper, Packaging, and Others), By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global flock adhesives market is anticipated to increase at an impressive rate through 2028.

This can be ascribed to the growing environmental awareness among the population worldwide, driving the need to reduce volatile organic compounds emissions. The annual volatile organic compounds emissions in the United States in 2021 were around 11,881 thousand tons.



Flock Adhesives have excellent resistance characteristics to chemical, liquid, and heat, making them more demanded in the automotive sector. Owing to attributes like being stable to solvents, elastic or stiff, and preventing water droplets from condensing, it is used in cosmetic industries to produce cosmetics brushes such as mascara, nail polish, eye shadow, and others. Hence, growing demand from end-users to produce their application as the adhesive will propel the market.



Rising Demand for Light Weight and Eco-Friendly Vehicles



Automotive industries are considered one of the biggest markets contributing to the economy of any country. Hence, any application that helps automakers produce their desired product will propel their demand as the automotive market grows. Owing to its properties like reduction of mechanical noises, heat resistance, and Velcro backing, flock adhesives help automakers make lightweight automotive products more convenient and affordable without compromising performance.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers report, automotive production in India will be valued at 22,933,230 vehicles annually by the end of 2022, which is more than last year's 22,655,609 vehicle sales. After the covid negative impact on the market is anticipated to retain the buoyant demand due to the rising use of e-vehicle and lower carbon emissions, the same trend will follow worldwide.

The flock adhesive produces various automotive parts like windscreen wipers, glove boxes, center consoles, storage compartments within armrests, door gaskets, and others. These trends are going to impact the demand of the global automotive market and increase the demand for global flock adhesives market growth in the anticipated period.



Growing Demand from Industries for Packaging Purposes



Flock Adhesives are considered a prominent material used as an adhesive, which has proven its significance in end-user industries for packaging purposes due to its eco-friendly nature compared to other alternatives. Due to its smooth velvety texture, it is used in different packaging things like jewelry, clothes, and dry fruits to make the product look more decorative and premium.

The growing demand for gold for jewelry is expected to raise the global flock adhesive market demand in the forecasted period. In addition, growing demand from end-user industries applications such as cosmetic applicators, industrial technology, home & household, paper industry, packaging, construction, textile printing, and flocking are expected to propel the demand for flock adhesive market at an impressive rate in the forecasted period.



Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Flock Adhesives



The new global agenda is the growing use of eco-friendly products to lessen the carbon footprint and attain sustainable growth that doesn't harm lives. A flock adhesive is a composition of low molecular weight prepolymers comprising isocyanate-terminated polyether and poly alkadiene that contain common volatile organic compounds for the environment. Hence, people and industries are now switching towards eco-friendly substitutes such as ink adhesive to produce high-quality flocks prints on fabrics. Apart from these, stringent government policies over polymers with high VOC and automobiles are expected to build valuable market opportunities.



New Product Launches



In September 2022, The Penthouse Group (PHG), representing Erzi, had a strong presence in manufacturing innovative, high-quality flocked applicator tips used by the cosmetics industry. They have launched different flocked lip gloss applicators such as Bisurface Applicators, Trilobal Flock, and Irregularly Shaped Applicators that can more effectively and eco-friendlier flocked-tip applicators than others. This launch helps them target such customers searching for eco-friendly products.



Report Scope:



In this report, global Flock Adhesives market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Global Flock Adhesives Market, By Resin Type:

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others

Global Flock Adhesives Market, By Application:

Automotive

Textiles

Paper

Packaging

Others

Global Flock Adhesives Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Malaysia

Australia

Japan

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Flock Adhesives Market Outlook



6. North America Flock Adhesives Market Outlook



7. Europe Flock Adhesives Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Flock Adhesives Market Outlook



9. South America Flock Adhesives Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Flock Adhesives Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.1.1. Rising demand for light weight and eco-friendly vehicles

11.1.2. Growing demand from industries for packaging purposes

11.1.3. Favorable government policies

11.2. Challenges

11.2.1. Government regulation and time consume documentation process

11.2.2. Fluctuating price of raw material.



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Global Flock Adhesives Market: SWOT Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

International Coatings Company

KISSEL + WOLF GmbH

Henkel AG AND CO. KGaA

Sika AG

H.B. Fuller

Stahl Holdings BV

DowDuPont Inc.

Bostik SA

Lord Corporation

Jiangnan Industry Chemical Co., LTD

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ye08qg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.