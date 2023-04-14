Global Water Testing and Analysis Strategic Business Report 2023: Water Testing Makes a Splash in Industrial & Commercial Application Domains

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Testing and Analysis: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Water Testing and Analysis estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

TOC Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Turbidity Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $932.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Water Testing and Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$932.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$774.2 Million by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

"Stagflation" & An Imminent Recession: Latest Challenges in the Series of Setbacks for the Global Market in 2022

After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Again Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, Lowering Growth Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Pandemic Brings to Light the Demand-Supply Gap in Accessing Clean and Safe Water

Pandemic Highlights the Significance of Access to Clean and Safe Water

Implications for Myriad Aspects of Water Industry & Water Testing

COVID-19 Virus & Pandemic Response: Water Quality Concerns Pave Way for Water Testing

Wastewater Testing Emerges as a New Approach to Monitor Progress of COVID-19 Pandemic

Promising Outlook for Wastewater-Based Epidemiology

Water Testing: Assessing Water Quality for Safety & Compliance

Deep Dive into Water Testing & Analysis for Key Parameters

World Water Resources: A Primer

World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality

Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)

World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water

Internal Water Resource Per Capita Ranked by Country - US, France, China, Germany, India, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia (in Cubic Meters) Region Per Capita Water (in Cubic Meters)

Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic Kilometers)

Looming Water Crisis Spells Opportunities for Water Quality Testing Industry

World Water Crisis Facts

Deteriorating Quality of Water Throws Emphasis on Water Quality Testing and Analysis

Market Outlook

Developed Regions Dominate the Market, Developing Regions to Grow Faster

Water Quality Monitoring: Different Strategies and Implications

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Being a Perpetual Expenditure, Water Makes Quality Testing a Smart Investment Option

Water Testing Makes a Splash in Industrial & Commercial Application Domains

Regulatory Advances Unleash Big Opportunity for Water Treatment & Quality Testing

Rise in Demand for Packaged and Processed Food Elevate the Demand for Water Testing Solutions

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Surging Population and Increasing Need for Water Drives Demand for Water Quality Monitoring Devices

World Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region for the Years 2022, 2030, 2050

Rapid Urbanization Aggravates Water Woes Driving the Demand for Water Testing and Analysis

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Technology Trends to Watch-for in Water Quality Industry

Smart Solutions for Water Quality Management Gain Popularity

Emerging Solutions to Tackle Challenges with Water Quality Monitoring Instruments

Robust Systems to Cut Repair & Maintenance Costs

Flexible Platforms for Future Needs

Smart Sensors for Data Quality

Enhanced Efficiency

Researchers Bet on Remote Sensing Data for Targeted Well Water Testing after Floods

Rise in Need for Data-Driven Rapid Testing

Water Analysis Instruments Become Smaller, Cheaper and Faster

Integration of AI and Ml Drive Instrumentation Capabilities

Portable, Smartphone Connected Device Fuels Demand for Water Testing

Growing Bottled Water Demand Benefits Water Testing

Global Bottled Water Market: 2020-2027

Per Capita Consumption of Bottled Water in the US: 2016-2022

Top Countries by Per Capita Consumption of Bottled Water (in Gallons): 2021

Rise in Waterborne Diseases Upscales the Need for Water Quality Testing

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean

Percentage Risk of Death From Unsafe Water in Select Countries

Global Warming & Climate Change to Encourage Pervasive Adoption

Drought Risk Score by Select Countries: 2019

Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020

Poor Water Quality Increases Demand for Dissolved Gases Sensors

Water Testing: An Integral Part of Pharmaceutical Industry

Contamination Concerns Accentuate Need for Water Testing

Primary Components of Pharmaceutical Water Testing to Alleviate Contamination Issues

Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Purified Water

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Highly Purified Water and Water for Injection

Significance of Water in Agriculture Applications Drives Demand

Growing Interest in Vertical Farming & Hydroponics Drives Use of Reclaimed Water, Benefitting the Demand for Testing Systems

Global Hydroponics Market in US$ Million: 2016-2024

Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years

World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2025

Semiconductor Manufacturing Remains Key Contributor to Growth of Global Ultrapure Water Industry

Global Distribution of Semiconductor Manufacturing Capacity (In %) for Years 2000 and 2020

Global Semiconductor Revenues in US$ Billion: 2017 to 2024

Market to Benefit from Increasing Size of Semiconductor Wafers

Automation Gains Momentum in Water Testing Labs

