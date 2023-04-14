Global Water Testing and Analysis Strategic Business Report 2023: Water Testing Makes a Splash in Industrial & Commercial Application Domains

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Testing and Analysis: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Water Testing and Analysis estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
TOC Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Turbidity Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $932.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Water Testing and Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$932.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$774.2 Million by the year 2030.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- "Stagflation" & An Imminent Recession: Latest Challenges in the Series of Setbacks for the Global Market in 2022
- After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Again Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, Lowering Growth Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Pandemic Brings to Light the Demand-Supply Gap in Accessing Clean and Safe Water
- Pandemic Highlights the Significance of Access to Clean and Safe Water
- Implications for Myriad Aspects of Water Industry & Water Testing
- COVID-19 Virus & Pandemic Response: Water Quality Concerns Pave Way for Water Testing
- Wastewater Testing Emerges as a New Approach to Monitor Progress of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Promising Outlook for Wastewater-Based Epidemiology
- Water Testing and Analysis - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Water Testing and Analysis Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Toc Analyzers (Product) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020 & 2027
- Turbidity Meters (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2020 & 2027
- Ph Meters (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2020 & 2027
- Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers (Product) Market Share Shift by Company: 2020 & 2027
- Conductivity Sensors (Product) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020 & 2027
- Water Testing: Assessing Water Quality for Safety & Compliance
- Deep Dive into Water Testing & Analysis for Key Parameters
- World Water Resources: A Primer
- World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality
- Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)
- World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water
- Internal Water Resource Per Capita Ranked by Country - US, France, China, Germany, India, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia (in Cubic Meters) Region Per Capita Water (in Cubic Meters)
- Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic Kilometers)
- Looming Water Crisis Spells Opportunities for Water Quality Testing Industry
- World Water Crisis Facts
- Deteriorating Quality of Water Throws Emphasis on Water Quality Testing and Analysis
- Market Outlook
- Developed Regions Dominate the Market, Developing Regions to Grow Faster
- Water Quality Monitoring: Different Strategies and Implications
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Being a Perpetual Expenditure, Water Makes Quality Testing a Smart Investment Option
- Water Testing Makes a Splash in Industrial & Commercial Application Domains
- Regulatory Advances Unleash Big Opportunity for Water Treatment & Quality Testing
- Rise in Demand for Packaged and Processed Food Elevate the Demand for Water Testing Solutions
- Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Surging Population and Increasing Need for Water Drives Demand for Water Quality Monitoring Devices
- World Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region for the Years 2022, 2030, 2050
- Rapid Urbanization Aggravates Water Woes Driving the Demand for Water Testing and Analysis
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Technology Trends to Watch-for in Water Quality Industry
- Smart Solutions for Water Quality Management Gain Popularity
- Emerging Solutions to Tackle Challenges with Water Quality Monitoring Instruments
- Robust Systems to Cut Repair & Maintenance Costs
- Flexible Platforms for Future Needs
- Smart Sensors for Data Quality
- Enhanced Efficiency
- Researchers Bet on Remote Sensing Data for Targeted Well Water Testing after Floods
- Rise in Need for Data-Driven Rapid Testing
- Water Analysis Instruments Become Smaller, Cheaper and Faster
- Integration of AI and Ml Drive Instrumentation Capabilities
- Portable, Smartphone Connected Device Fuels Demand for Water Testing
- Growing Bottled Water Demand Benefits Water Testing
- Global Bottled Water Market: 2020-2027
- Per Capita Consumption of Bottled Water in the US: 2016-2022
- Top Countries by Per Capita Consumption of Bottled Water (in Gallons): 2021
- Rise in Waterborne Diseases Upscales the Need for Water Quality Testing
- Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean
- Percentage Risk of Death From Unsafe Water in Select Countries
- Global Warming & Climate Change to Encourage Pervasive Adoption
- Drought Risk Score by Select Countries: 2019
- Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020
- Poor Water Quality Increases Demand for Dissolved Gases Sensors
- Water Testing: An Integral Part of Pharmaceutical Industry
- Contamination Concerns Accentuate Need for Water Testing
- Primary Components of Pharmaceutical Water Testing to Alleviate Contamination Issues
- Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Purified Water
- Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Highly Purified Water and Water for Injection
- Significance of Water in Agriculture Applications Drives Demand
- Growing Interest in Vertical Farming & Hydroponics Drives Use of Reclaimed Water, Benefitting the Demand for Testing Systems
- Global Hydroponics Market in US$ Million: 2016-2024
- Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years
- World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2025
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Remains Key Contributor to Growth of Global Ultrapure Water Industry
- Global Distribution of Semiconductor Manufacturing Capacity (In %) for Years 2000 and 2020
- Global Semiconductor Revenues in US$ Billion: 2017 to 2024
- Market to Benefit from Increasing Size of Semiconductor Wafers
- Automation Gains Momentum in Water Testing Labs
