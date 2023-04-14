Global High Dynamic Range Market Size & Share Will Grow at 25.12% CAGR to Reach Over $126.75 Billion By 2030

NEW YORK, NY, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “High Dynamic Range Market By Application (Security & Surveillance, Entertainment, And Consumer), By Product (Capturing Devices, Display Devices, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the demand of global High Dynamic Range Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 13.77 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 126.75 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 25.12% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

What is High Dynamic Range? How big is the High Dynamic Range Industry?

Report Overview:

It is anticipated that the size of the global high dynamic range market would increase to around USD 126.75 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 25.12% between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market was estimated to be worth approximately USD 13.77 billion. The study investigates the factors that are driving and inhibiting growth in the worldwide high dynamic range market, as well as the impact that this will have on demand over the course of the forecast year. In addition to this, the research investigates new possibilities that are opening up in the high dynamic range market.

High dynamic range (HDR) is a technology that is used for capturing, processing, and displaying images or videos with a higher and clearer dynamic range when compared to conventional or traditional methods. The high dynamic range industry is concerned with the designing, production, and sale of HDR technology. This technology is also known as high dynamic range (HDR). The technology has many applications in the media industry and enables users to achieve better brightness, colour accuracy, and contrast that work together to create an image that is more lifelike, providing users with an immersive viewing experience as a result.

The technology also has many applications in the media industry. There are a number of reasons for the expansion of the market, particularly over the past few years, and it is increasingly being adopted in a variety of media sub-segments, such as the production of movies, video games, and television shows. Among these media sub-segments, virtual reality is gaining popularity. A wide variety of products, including as monitors, cameras, and other software and hardware support systems, are produced by the sector. Throughout the period covered by the projections, it is anticipated that the fraternity would expand at a large rate while simultaneously coping with a variety of obstacles and constraints.

Global High Dynamic Range Market: Growth Factors

Demand for enhanced viewing experiences will continue to expand, which will drive market expansion.

It is anticipated that the global market for high dynamic range products will expand as a result of the growing demand for more immersive and high-quality viewing experiences. This applies to all different kinds of end-user verticals and market segments. For instance, producers of movies and television shows are constantly attempting to provide customers with a viewing experience that has never been felt before. This is made possible by the most recent technology developments and the rapid acceptance of these advancements. This is demonstrated by the increasing number of films that are being shot with high dynamic range (HDR) cameras and sensors. In addition, the ever-increasing innovations within the sector, which are likely to result in ongoing improvements to software answers and display technologies, may prove beneficial to the sector as a whole. In addition to this, the growing popularity of online streaming, which is being driven by the expanding user database on services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, is acting as a driving factor for the creators of the show to increase the quality of the services that they provide. Because HDR technology enables the creation of virtual commercials that are more engaging, it has been a favourite choice among advertising firms, which has led to the proliferation of HDR-capable systems and devices.

Report Scope

Key Market Players: LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, VIZIO Inc., Sony Corporation, Red.com Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hisense Group, Technicolor SA, Microsoft Corporation, Philips, Dolby Laboratories, Inc., TCL Corporation, Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, Nikon Corporation, Canon Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, and GoPro Inc.

High Dynamic Range Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global market for high dynamic range products may be broken down into three distinct categories: applications, products, and regions.

The global market can be broken down into three different segments according on the application: consumer, security & surveillance, and entertainment. The entertainment section of the global market experienced the highest growth in 2022. This was primarily driven by the increasing usage of technology during the production of entertainment programmes such as television shows, movies, video games, and other kinds of activities. The early adoption tactic was what allowed it to maintain its dominant position in the entertainment industry over the course of many years. Investors have increased their spending powers in order to purchase better cameras, sensors, and processing equipment in response to the enormous increase in the demand for the creation of new content. The Sony Venice CineAlta Digital Cinema Camera is currently one of the most expensive HDR cameras that can be purchased, since it retails for more than 40,000 United States Dollars.

The high dynamic range industry can be broken down into several different segments, the most prominent of which being display devices, capture devices, and others. The display devices sector experienced the strongest growth in the industry as a whole, mostly as a result of the significant increase in demand for cutting-edge display systems that deliver enhanced and more immersive viewing experiences. These displays are made to project a greater variety of colour tones and brightness, which makes it possible to create a dynamic experience. Because of this feature, HDR displays are better suited for viewing high-quality material, such as that found in video games, movies, or television shows. Full high-definition (HD) displays typically have a resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixels, whereas 4K Ultra HD displays often have a resolution of 3840 by 2160 pixels.

The global High Dynamic Range market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Security & Surveillance

Entertainment, and Consumer

By Product

Capturing Devices

Display Devices

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global High Dynamic Range market include -

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics

VIZIO Inc.

Sony Corporation

Red.com Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hisense Group

Technicolor SA

Microsoft Corporation

Philips

Dolby Laboratories Inc.

TCL Corporation

Amazon.com Inc.

Google LLC

Nikon Corporation

Canon Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

GoPro Inc.

Regional Analysis:

Due to the region's already strong presence in the industry, it is anticipated that the North American market for high dynamic range products would experience the highest growth during the forecast period. Important market participants' presence, in addition to increasing consumer interest in the region's goods and services, are two of the most important determinants of regional growth. The United States of America has the most established end-user segments, particularly in the media and entertainment industry, making it the country with the most shares in North America.

The entertainment sector in the United States, specifically Hollywood, is widely recognized as one of the best-funded and most technologically advanced in the entire world. In addition to this, it is well-known for producing some of the most visually beautiful films, the likes of which can only be generated with the assistance of technologically advanced camera sensors and technologies such as HDR. In addition to this, there is a growing need from viewers for improved viewing experiences, which is contributing to an increase in the demand for high dynamic range technologies. It is anticipated that growth in China and Japan, which are now in the lead when it comes to the manufacturing of HDR tools and systems, will be the cause of growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2023, Panasonic, a Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation, announced the launch of a new series of cameras in the Indian market. The segment is called Lumix S5II and comes with a 24-megapixel full-frame sensor. The price for each camera is around INR 1,94,990. It is a full-frame hybrid mirrorless camera

In February 2023, Canon, a leading player in the industry, announced the launch of EOS R8 which is a new range of the full-frame camera that boasts of top-selling features of its predecessors. With this move, the company has strengthened its hold in the mirror camera segment

In January 2023, Raspberry Pi announced the launch of the HD camera module that now comes with the autofocus feature. With the new launch, the company is also releasing a new module that can be used with the M12-mount lenses

In December 2022, Google, a technology giant, announced that the next version of the company's smartphone range which is the Google Pixel 8 will feature ISOCELL GN2, an advanced camera sensor made by Samsung proving the phone with HDR functionality

