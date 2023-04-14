New York, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities for Artificial Intelligence in the Public Cloud, 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447518/?utm_source=GNW





The report discusses the importance of public cloud providers in the AI ecosystem given the increasing shift in enterprise and consumer data residing in the cloud.



Also highlighted are recent shifts with the introduction of generative AI, and the opportunities that this new technology offers for public cloud providers.



Findings of a recent Frost & Sullivan survey of business and IT leaders show that the public cloud is firmly within the current AI ecosystem.



The report identifies three growth opportunity areas for public cloud service providers to create an AI-driven competitive advantage: expansion of generative AI into business and developer use cases; development and launch or enhancement of low- and no-code AI development opportunities in the cloud, and increase or enhancement of infrastructure offerings for AI deployments.

Author: Karyn Price

