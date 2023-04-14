New York, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "2023 UCC Buyers’ Perspectives" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06447516/?utm_source=GNW

As the pandemic fades there are questions about the sustainability of remote and hybrid work, how to modify office real estate to support remote work and better employee engagement.



IT decision maker input in Frost & Sullivan’s latest survey provides answers.



Business leaders are confident that remote work is solidified as a norm, and that supporting remote-based workers is not the challenge that it once was.



Evolving work styles have increased focus on the employee experience as a top of mind issue, particularly in the the fierce fight to attract and retain skilled workers.Despite trying macro-economic and political conditions, the outlook is positive for continued adoption of unified communications and collaboration applications, endpoints and services.



Solutions are proving their worth in today’s business landscape as evidenced by optimistic IT decision maker input on their budgets and near term digital technology investment plans.



Continued investments are likely to expand UCC technology deployments more broadly across and more deeply within end user organizations of all sizes, industries and regions.

Author: Robert Arnold

