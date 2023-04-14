Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023: Speed and Accuracy of PoC Tests Bolsters Adoption

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Prenatal Testing), By Technology, By Test Location, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 10.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, HIV, HBC, HCV, along with growing geriatric population is predicted to fuel the need for POC molecular diagnostics tests.

Furthermore, rapid and accurate results offered by these POC tests act as a major factor for such growing acceptance across geographies. Moreover, rising emphasis for home care and assisted care facilities across emerging economies is also predicted boost POC molecular diagnostics market growth during the forecast years.



Global geriatric population is increasing, which is expected to boost the demand for POC molecular diagnostics. Estimates published by the WHO suggest that the global population of age group 65 years and above is expected to increase from 7% in 2000 to 16% in 2050. Aging elevates the risk of diseases such as cardiovascular and cancer.

Therefore, increase in global geriatric population is expected to raise the demand for continuous monitoring via facilities requiring POC MDx, such as home healthcare and assisted living healthcare facilities. Japan and China are two of the most affected Asian countries, and a significant increase in Japan's geriatric population is anticipated. Currently, more than 20% of the country's population is over the age of 65 years.



Increasing prevalence of cancer across countries has resulted in a continuous demand for point-of-care molecular diagnostic tests within hospitals. According to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the annual cancer cases are likely to grow from 1.53 million in 2015 to 2.28 million by 2050.

CDC has predicted incidence is likely to increase by 50% owing to increasing population within the U.S. Furthermore, emergence of CRISPR and NGS techniques for cancer detection has improved the diagnosis rates tremendously. With increasing affordability of NGS in past decade has also benefited the POC molecular diagnostics market for oncology. Such factors are likely to drive the global market.



Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

By technology, the PCR-based segment held a larger share of the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market owing to increasing demand for RT-PCR tests for diagnosis of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases

The POC test location segment is expected to grow lucratively over the forecast period due to rising demand from hospitals, clinics and ambulatory centers opting for rapid POC tests

North America dominated the global market in 2022, owing to increasing demand for new technologies, a large pool of key players, rising prevalence of cancer, infectious diseases, and advanced healthcare infrastructure

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow considerably in the future owing to due to the growing healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness of cancer testing within the region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2022 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Definitions & Scope

4.2. Application market share analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Global Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Application, 2018 to 2030

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1. Infectious Diseases

4.4.1.1. HIV POC

4.4.1.2. Clostridium difficile POC

4.4.1.3. HBV POC

4.4.1.4. Pneumonia or Streptococcus associated infections

4.4.1.5. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) POC

4.4.1.6. HPV POC

4.4.1.7. Influenza/Flu POC

4.4.1.8. HCV POC

4.4.1.9. MRSA POC

4.4.1.10. TB and drug-resistant TB POC

4.4.1.11. HSV POC

4.4.1.12. Other Infectious Diseases

4.4.2. Oncology

4.4.3. Hematology

4.4.4. Prenatal Testing

4.4.5. Endocrinology

4.4.6. Other Applications



Chapter 5. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis, By Technology, 2022 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. Technology market share analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Global Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Technology, 2018 to 2030

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. PCR-based

5.4.2. Genetic Sequencing-based

5.4.3. Hybridization-based

5.4.4. Microarray-based



Chapter 6. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2022 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Definitions & Scope

6.2. End-use market share analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Global Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, By End Use, 2018 to 2030

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.4.1. Decentralized Labs

6.4.2. Hospitals

6.4.3. Home-care

6.4.4. Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

6.4.5. Other uses



Chapter 7. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis, By Test Location, 2022 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1. Definitions & Scope

7.2. Test location market share analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3. Global Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Test Location, 2018 to 2030

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

7.4.1. OTC

7.4.2. POC



Chapter 8. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 9. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market - Competitive Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Nova Biomedical

QIAGEN

Nipro Diagnostics

Danaher

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMerieux

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Abaxis

OraSure Technologies

