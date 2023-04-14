U.S. Opioid Induced Constipation Market Report 2023: Presence of Diversified Treatments for Opioid-Induced Constipation Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opioid Induced Constipation Market Research Report by Active Ingredients, Drug Class, Mode of Administration, Distribution Channel - United States Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Opioid Induced Constipation Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure development have constituted regional revenue generation.

Further, the patterns associated with domestic production, import and export, and consumption have helped market participants to analyze and capitalize on potential opportunities. Besides, the qualitative and quantitative parameters provided in the report with detailed analysis highlights the driving and restraining factors of the United States Opioid Induced Constipation Market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Kidney Disease in the U.S.

Presence of Diversified Treatments for Opioid-Induced Constipation

Restraints

Stringent Drug Approval Process

Opportunities

Increase in Product Launch With Advanced Techniques

Challenges

Issues Pertaining to Opioid Tolerance and Addiction





Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



The report on the United States Opioid Induced Constipation Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan. This research report categorizes the United States Opioid Induced Constipation Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Active Ingredients, the market is studied across Bulk Cathartics, Stimulant Cathartics, Docusate Sodium, Emollient/Lubricant Cathartics, Lubiprostone, Methylnaltrexone Bromide, Naloxegol, Osmotic laxatives, and Prostaglandins/Prokinetic Drugs.

Based on Drug Class, the market is studied across Locally Acting Chloride Channel Activator (LACCA), Non-Selective Opioid Antagonist, Peripherally-Restricted ?-Opioid Receptor Antagonist (PAMORA), and ?-Opioid Antagonist.

Based on Mode of Administration, the market is studied across Oral and Parenteral.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is studied across Drug Store, Hospital Pharmacies, and Independent Pharmacies.

Based on State, the market is studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the United States Opioid Induced Constipation Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The United States Opioid Induced Constipation Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The United States Opioid Induced Constipation Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:



The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various strategies for business growth adopted by the vendors. The news in this section covers valuable insights at various stages while keeping up with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The United States Opioid Induced Constipation Market Competitive Scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected helps vendors understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strengths and weaknesses, providing insights to enhance products and services.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Opioid Induced Constipation Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Opioid Induced Constipation Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Opioid Induced Constipation Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Opioid Induced Constipation Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Opioid Induced Constipation Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Opioid Induced Constipation Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Opioid Induced Constipation Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Opioid Induced Constipation Market, by Active Ingredients



7. Opioid Induced Constipation Market, by Drug Class



8. Opioid Induced Constipation Market, by Mode of Administration



9. Opioid Induced Constipation Market, by Distribution Channel



