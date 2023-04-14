New York, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Email Hosting Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050464/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Email Hosting Services Market to Reach $155.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Email Hosting Services estimated at US$43.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$155.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 17.3% over the period 2022-2030. Web Mail, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.5% CAGR and reach US$71.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hosted Mail segment is readjusted to a revised 20.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.6% CAGR
The Email Hosting Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.9% and 14.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)
- A2 Hosting, Inc.
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- FastComet, Inc.
- Fasthosts Internet Ltd.
- Fastmail, Inc.
- GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC
- Google LLC
- Greatmail, LLC
- Heficed
- Hostinger, UAB
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Email Hosting Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Email
Hosting Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Web
Mail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Web Mail by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Web Mail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hosted Mail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Hosted Mail by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Hosted Mail by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Fiber by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Fiber by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for XDSL
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for XDSL by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for XDSL by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MPLS
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for MPLS by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for MPLS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ethernet by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Ethernet by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Ethernet by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
IP-VPN by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for IP-VPN by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for IP-VPN by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Public Cloud by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Public Cloud by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Private Cloud by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Private Cloud by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hybrid Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Hybrid Cloud by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Hybrid Cloud by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Application by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Mobile Application by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Application by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Website by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Public Website by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Public Website by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intranet Site by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Intranet Site by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Intranet Site by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Application by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Online Application by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Online Application by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 46: World Email Hosting Services Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Email Hosting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Email
Hosting Services by Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web Mail and
Hosted Mail for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Email
Hosting Services by Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet
and IP-VPN - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services by
Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fiber,
XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Email
Hosting Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private Cloud
and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Deployment - Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Public
Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Email
Hosting Services by Application - Mobile Application, Public
Website, Intranet Site and Online Application - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Application - Mobile Application, Public Website, Intranet Site
and Online Application Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Application, Public Website, Intranet Site and Online
Application for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web Mail and
Hosted Mail for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS,
Ethernet and IP-VPN - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private
Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Deployment - Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Public
Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Application - Mobile Application,
Public Website, Intranet Site and Online Application -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Application - Mobile Application, Public Website, Intranet Site
and Online Application Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Application, Public Website, Intranet Site and Online
Application for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Email Hosting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web Mail and
Hosted Mail for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS,
Ethernet and IP-VPN - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private
Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Deployment - Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Public
Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Application - Mobile Application,
Public Website, Intranet Site and Online Application -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Application - Mobile Application, Public Website, Intranet Site
and Online Application Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Application, Public Website, Intranet Site and Online
Application for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Email Hosting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: China Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web Mail and
Hosted Mail for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS,
Ethernet and IP-VPN - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: China Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: China 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private
Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: China Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Deployment - Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Public
Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Application - Mobile Application,
Public Website, Intranet Site and Online Application -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: China Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Application - Mobile Application, Public Website, Intranet Site
and Online Application Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: China 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mobile
Application, Public Website, Intranet Site and Online
Application for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Email Hosting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web
Mail and Hosted Mail for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS,
Ethernet and IP-VPN - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting
Services by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private
Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Deployment - Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting
Services by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Application - Mobile Application,
Public Website, Intranet Site and Online Application -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Europe Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Application - Mobile Application, Public Website, Intranet Site
and Online Application Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting
Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mobile Application, Public Website, Intranet Site and
Online Application for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Email Hosting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: France Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 112: France 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web
Mail and Hosted Mail for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS,
Ethernet and IP-VPN - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: France Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: France 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting
Services by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 116: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private
Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: France Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Deployment - Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: France 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting
Services by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Application - Mobile Application,
Public Website, Intranet Site and Online Application -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: France Historic Review for Email Hosting Services by
Application - Mobile Application, Public Website, Intranet Site
and Online Application Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: France 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting
Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mobile Application, Public Website, Intranet Site and
Online Application for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Email Hosting Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 122: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Germany Historic Review for Email Hosting Services
by Type - Web Mail and Hosted Mail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting
Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Web
Mail and Hosted Mail for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 125: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS,
Ethernet and IP-VPN - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Germany Historic Review for Email Hosting Services
by Connectivity - Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting
Services by Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fiber, XDSL, MPLS, Ethernet and IP-VPN for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 128: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private
Cloud and Hybrid Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Germany Historic Review for Email Hosting Services
by Deployment - Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 130: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Email Hosting
Services by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 131: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Email Hosting Services by Application - Mobile Application,
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
