Fruit and Vegetable Juices Global Market Report 2023: Acknowledged Role of Fruit & Vegetable Juices in Weight Loss Drives Demand

Global Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market to Reach $221.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fruit and Vegetable Juices estimated at US$176.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$221.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Fruit Juices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$104 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fruit & Vegetable Blends segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Fruit and Vegetable Juices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and -0.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -1.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$29.9 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending.
