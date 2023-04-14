Fruit and Vegetable Juices Global Market Report 2023: Acknowledged Role of Fruit & Vegetable Juices in Weight Loss Drives Demand

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fruit and Vegetable Juices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fruit and Vegetable Juices estimated at US$176.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$221.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fruit Juices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$104 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fruit & Vegetable Blends segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Fruit and Vegetable Juices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and -0.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -1.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$29.9 Billion by the year 2030.



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 470 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $176.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $221.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Economic Recession

Focus on Healthy Living Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Demand for Natural Beverages

Vitamin C-based Beverages and Food Products Find Favor As Immunity Boosting Products

At-home Consumption Products Find Favor

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

Fruit & Vegetable Juices: An Introduction

Fruit Juices

Popular Fruit Juices

Vegetable Juices

Fruit & Vegetable Juices: Refreshing, Nutrition Rich Juices for Health Conscious Consumers

Fruit Juices Segment Dominates Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market

Vegetable Juices: High Nutrition and Low Calorie Attributes Support Market

Developing Regions Emerge as Lucrative Markets for Functional and Flavorful Health Juices

In Highly Mature Developed Markets, Premium Juices Present Growth Opportunities

Competition

Leading Players in the Global Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market: 2019

Vendors Rely on M&A to Strengthen Operations

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fruit and Vegetable Juices: Critical Support for Overall Health and Wellbeing

Select Fruit Juices and their Nutritional Value

Heart Health Juices Flourish

Fruit and Vegetable Juices for Quitting Smoking

Cranberry Juice Helps Cure Intestinal Infections

Concord Grape Juice is Rich in Antioxidants

Orange Juice Lowers Kidney Stone Recurrence

Pomegranates Juice Provides Immense Health Benefits

Lemon Juice Helps in Weight Loss

Apple Juice for Maintaining Flawless Skin

Pink Grapefruit Juice High in Nutrients

Beta-Glucan Fruit Juices Lower Bad Cholesterol

Acknowledged Role of Fruit & Vegetable Juices in Weight Loss Drives Demand

Juice Diets Find Favor Among Diet Conscious Consumers

Product Innovation, Climate Change & Sustainability: Significant Implications for Fruit & Vegetable Juice Market

Orange Juice: The Most Popular Fruit Juice Variant

Orange Juice Production Trends Impact Orange Juice Supplies

Consumption of Raw Oranges Finds Favor Over Juices

Orange Prices Surge Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Concentrated Lemon Juice Market: Reduced Harvest Impacts the Market

Organic Juices: A Promising Market Segment

Cold-Pressed Juices: A Market on Road to Rapid Growth

HPP-Treated Juices Capitalize on Growing Popularity of Cold-Pressed Juices

Development of New Juice Varieties to Foster Market Growth

Innovative Juices with Added Healthy Ingredients Flood Promise Growth

Fruit and Vegetable Juices Specific to Meet the Needs of Adult Customers

Innovative Technology Aligning with Sugar-Reduction Trend in Vegetable & Fruit Juice Market

Vegetable & Fruit Juice Market Witnesses Increasing Attention on Exciting Ingredients

Appealing Natural Flavors

Vegetable & Fruit Juices Gain Increasing Attention as Natural Sweeteners

Demand Rises for Unconventional Juices by Consumers

Mounting Competition and Pressure on Bottom Lines Drive Juice Producers to Focus on New Technologies

Extraction of Fruit and Vegetable Juices: Juicing Vs Blending

Concentrated and Non-Concentrated Juices

Safe and Attractive Packaging: An Essential Factor for Consumers

Innovative Sans Bottle for Preserving Juices and Smoothies

Fortified Drinks Grow in Popularity among Consumers

Vegetable & Fruit Juices: Consuming Juices with Pinch of Caution

Increasing Preference for Whole Fruits and Vegetables Hampers Growth

Fruit Vs Fruit Juice: An Ongoing Debate

Concerns over Health Risks of Fruit & Vegetable Juices

Unpasteurized Juices Lead to Health Risk

Increasing Consumption of Fructose-based Juices Raises Risk of Diabetes and Obesity

Concerns over Sugar Content in Kids Juices

Fruit Juices VS Soda and Whole Milk

