North America Custom Software Development Market Report 2022: Presence of Silicon Valley Continues to Drive Adoption on the Continent

The North America Custom Software Development Market should witness market growth of 19.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



Nowadays, technology is driven by many factors, which together give rise to various new solutions. The advancements in artificial intelligence and its adaptive use across multiple industries to blockchain technology that have opened new ways of financial transactions have pushed the adoption of custom software development trends. Cross-departmental collaboration, the detection of market trends, and the automation of procedures are all made possible by using analytical tools to develop custom software.



The presence of Silicon Valley in America is responsible for the high adoption and implementation of new technologies across the whole North American region. Consequently, the region has the highest density of software developers, with the US accounting for the largest share. Still, these numbers are said to increase in the coming years. In regards to custom software development, the higher density of developers in the region guarantees cost efficiency for software development. As a result, even emerging companies can opt for and implement custom software.



The US market dominated the North America Custom Software Development Market by Country 2021; thereby, achieving a market value of $21.7 billion by 2028. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 22.4% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The Mexico market would exhibit a CAGR of 21.3% during (2022-2028).



Scope of the Study

By Solution

Enterprise Software

Web-based Solutions

Mobile App

By End-user

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Telecom & IT

Retail

Healthcare

Others

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Key Market Players

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Infosys Limited

Capgemini SE

Infopulse Ukraine LLC (Tietoevry Corporation)

Magora Systems

Iflexion

MentorMate, Inc. (Taylor Corporation)

Trigent Software Inc.

TRooTech Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Brainvire Infotech, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 The Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)



Chapter 4. North America Custom Software Development Market by Solution

4.1 North America Enterprise Software Market by Country

4.2 North America Web-based Solutions Market by Country

4.3 North America Mobile App Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Custom Software Development Market by End-use

5.1 North America BFSI Market by Country

5.2 North America Manufacturing Market by Country

5.3 North America Government & Defense Market by Country

5.4 North America Telecom & IT Market by Country

5.5 North America Retail Market by Country

5.6 North America Healthcare Market by Country

5.7 North America Other End-use Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Custom Software Development Market by Enterprise Size

6.1 North America Large Enterprises Market by Country

6.2 North America Small & Medium Enterprises Market by Country



Chapter 7. North America Custom Software Development Market by Deployment

7.1 North America Cloud Market by Country

7.2 North America On-premise Market by Country



Chapter 8. North America Custom Software Development Market by Country



Chapter 9. Company Profiles



