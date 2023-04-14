New York, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Customer Data Platforms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050460/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Customer Data Platforms Market to Reach $20 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Customer Data Platforms estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 22.2% over the period 2022-2030. Campaign, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 24.2% CAGR and reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Access segment is readjusted to a revised 21.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.3% CAGR
The Customer Data Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17% and 18.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)
- Arm Ltd.
- BlueConic
- Bridgehead Software
- CaliberMind
- Commanders Act
- Ensighten
- Lytics
- Microsoft Corporation
- NGDATA
- Oracle Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050460/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Customer Data Platforms - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Campaign by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Campaign by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Access by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Access by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Analytics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Discrete Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Discrete Manufacturing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT,
Media & Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for IT, Media & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Travel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Travel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Customer Data Platforms Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Customer Data Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Type - Campaign, Access and
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Campaign, Access
and Analytics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Application - Retail, Healthcare,
Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI, Travel and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI,
Travel and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Type - Campaign, Access and
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Campaign,
Access and Analytics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Application - Retail, Healthcare,
Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI, Travel and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media &
Telecom, BFSI, Travel and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Customer Data Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Type - Campaign, Access and
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Campaign,
Access and Analytics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Application - Retail, Healthcare,
Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI, Travel and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media &
Telecom, BFSI, Travel and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Customer Data Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Type - Campaign, Access and
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Campaign,
Access and Analytics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Application - Retail, Healthcare,
Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI, Travel and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media &
Telecom, BFSI, Travel and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Customer Data Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Type - Campaign, Access and
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Campaign,
Access and Analytics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Application - Retail, Healthcare,
Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI, Travel and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media &
Telecom, BFSI, Travel and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Customer Data Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 46: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Type - Campaign, Access and
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: France 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Campaign,
Access and Analytics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Application - Retail, Healthcare,
Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI, Travel and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: France 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media &
Telecom, BFSI, Travel and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Customer Data Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Type - Campaign, Access and
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data
Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Campaign, Access and Analytics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Application - Retail, Healthcare,
Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI, Travel and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data
Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail, Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media &
Telecom, BFSI, Travel and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 54: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Type - Campaign, Access and
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Campaign,
Access and Analytics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Application - Retail, Healthcare,
Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI, Travel and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media &
Telecom, BFSI, Travel and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Customer Data Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Type - Campaign, Access and
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: UK 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Campaign, Access
and Analytics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Application - Retail, Healthcare,
Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI, Travel and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: UK 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI,
Travel and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 62: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Type - Campaign, Access and
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Campaign,
Access and Analytics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Application - Retail, Healthcare,
Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI, Travel and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media &
Telecom, BFSI, Travel and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
RUSSIA
Table 66: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Type - Campaign, Access and
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Campaign,
Access and Analytics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Application - Retail, Healthcare,
Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI, Travel and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media &
Telecom, BFSI, Travel and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 70: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Customer Data Platforms by Type - Campaign, Access and
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data
Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Campaign, Access and Analytics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Customer Data Platforms by Application - Retail,
Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI,
Travel and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data
Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail, Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media &
Telecom, BFSI, Travel and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Customer Data Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Customer Data Platforms by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data
Platforms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Customer Data Platforms by Type - Campaign, Access and
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data
Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Campaign, Access and Analytics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 78: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Customer Data Platforms by Application - Retail,
Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI,
Travel and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data
Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail, Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media &
Telecom, BFSI, Travel and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
AUSTRALIA
Customer Data Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Type - Campaign, Access and
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data
Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Campaign, Access and Analytics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Application - Retail, Healthcare,
Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI, Travel and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data
Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail, Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media &
Telecom, BFSI, Travel and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
INDIA
Customer Data Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 84: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Type - Campaign, Access and
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: India 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Campaign,
Access and Analytics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Application - Retail, Healthcare,
Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI, Travel and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: India 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data Platforms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media &
Telecom, BFSI, Travel and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 88: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Customer Data Platforms by Type - Campaign, Access and
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data
Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Campaign, Access and Analytics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Customer Data Platforms by Application - Retail,
Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI,
Travel and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data
Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail, Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media &
Telecom, BFSI, Travel and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Customer Data Platforms by Type - Campaign, Access
and Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Customer
Data Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Campaign, Access and Analytics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Customer Data Platforms by Application - Retail,
Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI,
Travel and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Customer
Data Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Retail, Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media &
Telecom, BFSI, Travel and Other Applications for the Years
2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Customer Data Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 96: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Customer Data Platforms by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data
Platforms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Customer Data Platforms by Type - Campaign, Access and
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data
Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Campaign, Access and Analytics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 100: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Customer Data Platforms by Application - Retail,
Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI,
Travel and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data
Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail, Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media &
Telecom, BFSI, Travel and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
ARGENTINA
Table 102: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Type - Campaign, Access and
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data
Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Campaign, Access and Analytics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Application - Retail, Healthcare,
Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI, Travel and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data
Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail, Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media &
Telecom, BFSI, Travel and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
BRAZIL
Table 106: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Type - Campaign, Access and
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 107: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data
Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Campaign, Access and Analytics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 108: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Application - Retail, Healthcare,
Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI, Travel and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 109: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data
Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail, Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media &
Telecom, BFSI, Travel and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
MEXICO
Table 110: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Type - Campaign, Access and
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data
Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Campaign, Access and Analytics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 112: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Customer Data Platforms by Application - Retail, Healthcare,
Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI, Travel and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 113: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data
Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail, Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media &
Telecom, BFSI, Travel and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 114: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Customer Data Platforms by Type - Campaign, Access
and Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 115: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for
Customer Data Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Campaign, Access and Analytics for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 116: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Customer Data Platforms by Application - Retail,
Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI,
Travel and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for
Customer Data Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Retail, Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing,
IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI, Travel and Other Applications for
the Years 2023 & 2030
MIDDLE EAST
Customer Data Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 118: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Customer Data Platforms by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 119: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data
Platforms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 120: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Customer Data Platforms by Type - Campaign, Access and
Analytics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 121: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data
Platforms by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Campaign, Access and Analytics for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Customer Data Platforms by Application - Retail,
Healthcare, Discrete Manufacturing, IT, Media & Telecom, BFSI,
Travel and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Customer Data
Platforms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050460/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Customer Data Platforms Market to Reach $20 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Customer Data Platforms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050460/?utm_source=GNW