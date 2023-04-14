Space Logistics Market to hit USD 14.6 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 18.3 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Aerospace and Defense research and business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Space Logistics Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Space Logistics Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 4.5 Bn in 2022 to USD 14.6 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 18.3 percent.



Space Logistics Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 4.5 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 14.6 Bn. CAGR 18.3 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Operation and Payloads Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/184512

The space Logistics Market report provides a detailed analysis of the data through segments such as operations and payloads along with their multiple sub-segments. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Space Logistics market by value and volume. The report includes data regarding strategies, investment in research and development and mergers and acquisitions by major key players such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Blue Origin and Orbital ATK. The Space Logistics Market involves pricing analysis, market share, product penetration and scope for the market in major geographic regions such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Primary and secondary research methods were used to collect data. Collected data was later analyzed by tools such as SWOT analysis and PORTER’s five force model, which includes drivers, restraints, opportunities and regional insights.

Space Logistics Market Overview

Space logistics is the science of planning and carrying out the movement of humans and materials from and within space with the ability to maintain human and robotics operations within space. Space logistic services are divided into five categories such as access to space, crewed space stations and space logistics for payloads, spacecraft and situational awareness.

Space Logistics Market Dynamics

Major space logistics companies offer a range of services such as satellite launches, spacecraft development and manufacturing along with astronaut transportation. The market’s key players are highly investing in research and development for the improvement in efficiency and technologies to reduce the cost of space missions. These factors are expected to drive the Space Logistics Market. The growing expenditure of the government on space exploration and development in scientific research is expected to drive the growth of the Space Logistics Market. Space missions require higher costs and advanced and complex technologies and infrastructure, which is expected to hamper the growth of the Space Logistics Market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/184512

Space Logistics Market Regional Insights

North America held the largest share of the market at around 42 percent in 2022. The presence of major key companies in the region such as NASA, SpaceX and Blue Origin and their continuous launching of new technologies in space exploration is expected to drive the North America Space Logistics Market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period. Increased investment in space 4exploration and commercial activities by countries such as India, China and Japan are expected to drive the Space Logistics Market.

Space Logistics Market Segmentation

By Operation:

Space situational awareness

Space Exploration

Active debris removal

On-orbit servicing assembly and manufacturing

Last mile logistics



The Space Situational Awareness (SSA) segment has been the dominant segment of the Space Logistics Market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Space Situational Awareness (SSA) involves the tracking and monitoring of objects in space, including active satellites, debris, and other objects that pose a risk to spacecraft.

By Payloads:

Spacecraft and Satellites Systems

Cargo and Material

Others



This segment includes a wide range of products and services, including launch vehicles, satellite systems, and communication systems. The demand for satellite-based services has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by various factors such as the increasing need for data connectivity, remote sensing, and global positioning services.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/184512

Space Logistics Key Competitors include:

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

Airbus Defense and Space

Northrop Grumman

Orbital ATK

Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX)

Blue Origin

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Thales Alenia Space

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Honeywell International

Dynetics

Virgin Galactic

Rocket Lab

RUAG Space

Arianespace

NanoRacks

Bigelow Aerospace

Astrobotic Technology

Firefly Aerospace

Key questions answered in the Space Logistics Market are:

What is Space Logistics Market?

What was the Space Logistics Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Space Logistics Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Space Logistics Market?

What are the major restraints for the Space Logistics Market?

Which segment dominated the Space Logistics Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Space Logistics Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Space Logistics Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Space Logistics Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Space Logistics Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in Space Logistics Market?



Get the Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/184512

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Operation, Payloads and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Aerospace and Defense research firm, has also published the following reports:

Contract Logistics Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 437.52 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.6 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the rising usage of IoT and new technologies across sectors will boost the implementation of the contract logistics market.

Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 34.60 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.8 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by adopting and relying on new, smarter technologies to collect and use data more effectively.

Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 241.34 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.7 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increased development of biologics, vaccines, and hormone treatments, all of which require cold-chain transport.

Logistics Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 23.36 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.20 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven with the advent of liberalization and globalization of world trade, logistics is becoming more and more important to maintain and boost the efficiency, effectiveness, and value addition in international trading activities.

Food Logistics Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 207 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.3 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by growing demand for convenience and packaged foods assisting the industry's expansion. Food logistics ensures a constant supply of products from distributors and suppliers by providing the proper product and quantity at a cheap cost and delivering the product on schedule.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.