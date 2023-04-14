Global Transit Ticketing & Fare Collection Report 2023: Analysis of Markets Across 750 Cities Worldwide

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transit Ticketing & Fare Collection Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The publisher has been tracking the deployment of advanced fare collection systems worldwide for nearly a decade and has released the sixth edition of the Global Transit Ticketing & Fare Collection Report in March 2023.

The report covers the current status of and opportunities in the installation of transit ticketing and fare collection systems in 750 cities globally.

The report has four distinct sections.

Part 1 (PPT format) provides the current status and market size of the AFC segment, market size by sub-segments (contactless smartcards, mobile ticketing, front-end hardware, back-end, service and maintenance), market size by region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa); key case studies for deployment of account-based ticketing (ABT), EMV payments in transit and mobile ticketing (apps and wallets); and recent developments.

It also discusses key upcoming global trends, paradigms for future of urban mobility, new business models impacting ticketing, MaaS, integration of public transit with micro-mobility, licensed taxis, e-hailing, autonomous taxis, car sharing, etc, changing mobility behaviour, new technologies and prioritising equity through fare systems.

It also provides an outlook for the segment and discusses key growth drivers, growth in AFC market by 2028, market opportunities, plans of transit agencies to deploy advanced fare media, plans for integration and interoperability, and outlook for closed loop payment systems, mobile ticketing, and EMV payments in transit.

Part 2 (PPT format) provides an in-depth analysis of the industry by fare media deployed, integration and interoperability, and key technology providers. It covers the current landscape and outlook for fare media options including contactless smartcards, bank cards, mobile ticketing, and others. It also discusses key policies supporting integration, multi-modal and multi-operator ticketing, regional integrated ticketing systems, nationwide systems and cross-border ticketing.

Part 3 (PPT format) focuses on the current status, key trends, outlook and opportunities by region covering North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Part 4 (Excel database) provides detailed information on 750 cities in 116 countries. The database is organised into six regions: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Each city profile provides information on modes operated in the city, mode-wise ridership, existing fare media and technology, current ticketing infrastructure, vendors/suppliers of ticketing infrastructure, current status of account-based ticketing (ABT), Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), existing level of fare integration, planned public transport network, plans for new fare media/contactless payment systems, plans for ticketing infrastructure deployments, planned level of integration (across modes, city-wide, national, etc.), plans to deploy ABT, ABT vendors, key contract awards, contract values, timelines and AFC implementation schedules, etc.

How is the latest edition different from the previous editions?

Provides information on 750 cities globally instead of 500 cities covered earlier

Covers AFC market size by sub-segments and by region

Provides a complete new section on regional analysis highlighting the drivers, trends, status and growth dynamics in each region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa)

Analyses key regional and national policies impacting AFC adoption

Examines key upcoming global trends that are expected to transform transit ticketing

Discusses the increasing role of MaaS in integrating multiple modes of transport and impact on ticketing

Showcases case studies highlighting experience so far, lessons learned and best practices

The report is useful for organisations interested in transit fare collection systems - transport authorities, operators, service and technology providers, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, investors/lenders, banks and financial institutions, start-ups, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies, development institutions, academia, etc.

Key Topics Covered:





PART 1 MARKET SIZE, EMERGING TRENDS AND OUTLOOK

1.1.1 Overview of AFC systems in 750 cities

1.1.2 Trends in ridership

1.1.3 Impact of AFC systems on Ridership

1.1.4 Market size of AFC segment

1.1.5 Market size by Sub-segments

1.1.6 AFC market size by region

1.1.7 Account-based ticketing (ABT): size and key case studies 17

1.1.8 EMV payments in transit: size and key case studies

1.1.9 Mobile ticketing (apps and wallets): size and keycase studies

1.1.11 Impact of covid: case studies on intelligent ticketing bringing riders back to transit

1.2 Key Upcoming Global Trends

1.2.2 New business models

1.2.3 Integration of public transit with micro-mobility, licensed taxis, e-hailing, autonomous taxis, car sharing, etc.

1.2.4 Integrated mobility strategy and ticketing: case studies

1.2.5 Changing mobility behaviour

1.2.7 Cloud migration, transparency and security for open loop payments 15-minute city plans

1.2.9 New technologies

1.2.10 Prioritising equity, accessibility and inclusivity

1.3.4 Managing relationships with stakeholders

1.3.5 Managing risk and regulatory issues

1.4.5 Open tenders

1.4.7 New and recent technologies announced

1.5 Outlook and Opportunities

1.5.2 Growth in AFC market by 2029

1.5.3 Future outlook and market opportunities

1.5.4 Expected network addition (by 2030)

1.5.5 Plans of transit agencies for the deployment of advanced fare media, system upgrades, and modernisation

1.5.7 Plans for fare integration and Interoperability

1.5.8 Outlook for closed-loop payment systems

1.5.9 Outlook for mobile ticketing and digital wallets

PART 2 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

2.1 Analysis by Fare Media: Current Status and Future Plans

2.1.1 Overview of fare media

2.1.3 RFID-tokens

2.1.4 Contactless smartcards

2.1.5 Bank cards

2.1.6 Mobile ticketing

2.1.7 Other fare media

2.1.8 Comparative analysis of fare media

2.2 Analysis of Integration and Interoperability: Current Status and Future Plans

2.2.1 Integration and interoperability

2.2.5 Multi-modal and multi-operator ticketing

2.2.7 Nation-wide systems

2.2.8 Cross-border ticketing

2.3 Key Players

2.3.1 Competitive landscape

2.3.3 Industry Outlook

PART 3 REGIONAL ANALYSIS

3.1 North America

3.2 Latin America

3.3 Asia-Pacific

3.4 Europe

3.5 Middle East

3.6 Africa

PART 4: EXCEL DATABASE OF 750 CITIES

Key players (operators and developers)

Modes operated in the city

Ridership for each mode

Current fleet size and stations

Existing fare media and technology [contactless smartcards,

RFID-tokens, NFC-enabled devices (excluding smart phones),

paper tickets, magnetic stripe tickets, metal tokens, contact-based smartcards, bank/EMV cards and mobile ticketing (App-/QR code-/NFC-based/digital wallets)]

Current ticketing infrastructure

Vendors/suppliers of ticketing infrastructure

Account-based ticketing (ABT)

Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)

Existing level of fare integration (across modes, city-wide, regional, national, with retail, with parking, etc.)

Planned public transport network (lengths, stations/stops, rolling stock, estimated investment, and commencement of operations)

New fare media planned

Plans to deploy ABT

ABT vendors

Key contract awards

Contract values

Timelines and AFC implementation schedules

Planned level of integration (across modes, city-wide, national, etc.)

Additional information

Cities from the following countries will be covered:

North America

Canada

United States

Latin America

Argentina

Belize

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

French Guiana

Guatemala

Mexico

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Venezuela

Asia Pacific

Australia

Azerbaijan

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Cambodia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Kazakhstan

Laos

Macao

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nsryrk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.