Discretes Market Tracker 2023: Sector Set to Grow by 9% This Year

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Discretes Market Tracker" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Databeans Discretes Market Tracker provides forecasts for discretes by region, market segment, application, and product type. The major categories listed above are also broken out further by product including TPD, RF, Zener diodes and power transistors IGBT, MOSFETS, bipolar, and RF. Market share is also provided by region, and major product category.

The discretes market is expected to grow by 9 percent this year. Discretes include small signal transistors, diodes, power transistors, rectifiers and thyristors. This diverse market has a long term growth rate of 3 percent on average over the next five years.

Key Topics Covered:





Significant Findings

Table 1.1: Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 1.2: Worldwide Discretes Market Forecast

Table 1.3: Worldwide Quarterly Discretes Market Forecast



Regional Forecast

Table 2.1: Worldwide Discrete Revenue Forecast by Region

Table 2.2: Worldwide Quarterly Discretes Revenue Forecast by Region

Table 2.3: Worldwide Discrete Shipment Forecast by Region

Table 2.4: Worldwide Diodes Revenue Forecast by Region

Table 2.5: Worldwide Diodes Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Table 2.6: Worldwide Small Signal Transistors Revenue Forecast by Region

Table 2.7: Worldwide Small Signal Transistors Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Table 2.8: Worldwide Power Transistors Revenue Forecast by Region

Table 2.9: Worldwide Power Transistors Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Table 2.10: Worldwide Rectifiers Revenue Forecast by Region

Table 2.11: Worldwide Rectifiers Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Table 2.12: Worldwide Thyristors Revenue Forecast by Region

Table 2.13: Worldwide Thyristors Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Table 2.14: Worldwide Other Discretes Revenue Forecast by Region

Table 2.15: Worldwide Other Discretes Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Table 2.16: Worldwide Quarterly Diodes Revenue Forecast by Region

Table 2.17: Worldwide Quarterly Small Signal Transistors Revenue Forecast by Region

Table 2.18: Worldwide Quarterly Power Transistors Revenue Forecast by Region

Table 2.19: Worldwide Quarterly Rectifiers Revenue Forecast by Region

Table 2.20: Worldwide Quarterly Thyristors Revenue Forecast by Region

Table 2.21: Worldwide Quarterly Other Discretes Revenue Forecast by Region



Application Consumption Analysis

Table 3.1: Worldwide Discretes Revenue Forecast by Market Segment

Table 3.2: Worldwide Diodes Revenue Forecast by Market Segment

Table 3.3: Worldwide Small Signal Transistor Revenue Forecast by Market Segment

Table 3.4: Worldwide Power Transistor Revenue Forecast by Market Segment

Table 3.5: Worldwide Rectifier Revenue Forecast by Market Segment

Table 3.6: Worldwide Thyristor Revenue Forecast by Market Segment



Automotive Market

Table 4.1: Worldwide Automotive Discrete Revenue Forecast by Application

Table 4.2: Worldwide Automotive Discrete Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 4.3: Worldwide Automotive Electronics Revenue by Automotive System

Table 4.4: Worldwide Automotive Electronics Revenue Forecast by Application

Table 4.5: Worldwide Automotive Electronics Shipment Forecast by Application



Computer Market

Table 5.1: Worldwide Computer Discretes Revenue Forecast by Application

Table 5.2: Worldwide Computer Discretes Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 5.3: Worldwide Computer Electronics Revenue Forecast by Application

Table 5.4: Worldwide Computer Electronics Shipment Forecast by Application



Consumer Market

Table 6.1: Worldwide Consumer Discretes Revenue Forecast by Application

Table 6.2: Worldwide Consumer Discretes Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 6.3: Worldwide Audio/Video Consumer Electronics Revenue Forecast by Application

Table 6.4: Worldwide Audio/Video Consumer Electronics Shipment Forecast by Application

Table 6.5: Worldwide Other Consumer Electronics Revenue Forecast by Application

Table 6.6: Worldwide Other Consumer Electronics Shipment Forecast by Application



Communications Market

Table 7.1: Worldwide Communications Discretes Revenue Forecast by Application

Table 7.2: Worldwide Communications Discretes Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 7.3: Worldwide Communications Electronics Revenue Forecast by Application

Table 7.4: Worldwide Communications Electronics Shipment Forecast by Application



Industrial Market

Table 8.1: Worldwide Industrial Discretes Revenue Forecast by Application

Table 8.2: Worldwide Industrial Discretes Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 8.3: Worldwide Test Electronics Revenue Forecast by Application

Table 8.4: Worldwide Test Electronics Shipment Forecast by Application

Table 8.5: Worldwide Home Medical Electronics Revenue Forecast by Application

Table 8.6: Worldwide Home Medical Electronics Shipment Forecast by Application

Table 8.7: Worldwide Clinical Medical Electronics Revenue Forecast by Application

Table 8.8: Worldwide Clinical Medical Electronics Shipment Forecast by Application

Table 8.9: Worldwide Mil/Aero Electronics Revenue Forecast by Application

Table 8.10: Worldwide Mil/Aero Electronics Shipment Forecast by Application

Table 8.11: Worldwide Process Control Electronics Revenue Forecast by Application

Table 8.12: Worldwide Process Control Electronics Shipment Forecast by Application



Product Forecast

Table 9.1: Worldwide Discrete Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Table 9.2: Worldwide Discrete Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Table 9.3: Worldwide Diodes Market Forecast

Table 9.4: Worldwide Diodes Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 9.5: Worldwide Diodes Shipment Forecast by Product

Table 9.6: Worldwide Small Signal Transistor Market Forecast

Table 9.7: Worldwide Small Signal Transistor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 9.8: Worldwide Small Signal Transistor Shipment Forecast by Product

Table 9.9: Worldwide Power Transistor Market Forecast

Table 9.10: Worldwide Power Transistor Revenue Forecast by Product

Table 9.11: Worldwide Power Transistor Shipment Forecast by Product

Table 9.12: Worldwide Rectifier Market Forecast

Table 9.13: Worldwide Thyristors Market Forecast

Table 9.14: Worldwide Other Discretes Market Forecast

Table 9.15: Worldwide Quarterly Diodes Market Forecast

Table 9.16: Worldwide Quarterly Small Signal Transistor Market Forecast

Table 9.17: Worldwide Quarterly Power Transistor Market Forecast

Table 9.18: Worldwide Quarterly Rectifier Market Forecast

Table 9.19: Worldwide Quarterly Thyristors Market Forecast

Table 9.20: Worldwide Quarterly Other Discretes Market Forecast

Supplier Market Share

Table 10.1: 2021 and 2020 Worldwide Discrete Revenue Share by Supplier

Table 10.2: 2021 and 2020 Americas Discrete Revenue Share by Supplier

Table 10.3: 2021 and 2020 Europe Discrete Revenue Share by Supplier

Table 10.4: 2021 and 2020 Japan Discrete Revenue Share by Supplier

Table 10.5: 2021 and 2020 Asia Pacific Discrete Revenue Share by Supplier

Table 10.6: 2021 and 2020 Worldwide Diodes Revenue Share by Supplier

Table 10.7: 2021 and 2020 Worldwide Small Signal Transistors Revenue Share by Supplier

Table 10.8: 2021 and 2020 Worldwide Power Transistors Revenue Share by Supplier

Table 10.9: 2021 and 2020 Worldwide Rectifiers Revenue Share by Supplier

Table 10.10: 2021 and 2020 Worldwide Thyristors Revenue Share by Supplier

Table 10.11: 2021 and 2020 Worldwide Other Discretes Revenue Share by Supplier



