SSD Global Insight Report Q1 2023: Featuring Kingston, Kioxia, SSSTC, Micron, Ramaxel, Samsung, Seagate, SK Hynix, Solidigm & Western Digital

SSD Insights is a quarterly SSD market forecast published four times a year which includes shipment and capacity mix data for enterprise and client computing segmented by client OEM, channel, enterprise SATA, PCIe and SAS SSDs out to 2026. A further split of enterprise SSD into cloud and enterprise segments is provided.
The SSD market experienced its second consecutive quarter of double-digit % decrease in Q4/22 as PC OEMs and CSPs continued to adjust inventory levels. In contrast, channel SSDs were the only segment driven by a substantial increase in higher-capacity drives.
Companies mentioned in this report include:
- Kingston
- Kioxia
- SSSTC
- Micron
- Ramaxel
- Samsung
- Seagate
- SK Hynix
- Solidigm
- Western Digital
Key Topics Covered:
1. Definitions
2. Revisions
3. Summary
- Chromebook
- Notebook PC
- Desktop PC
- Tablets
- PC Flash Cache/HHD SSD
- Gaming Console
- Channel
- Enterprise (Raw Capacity)
- CSP Self-built SSD
- Enterprise OEM Self-built SSD
- Industrial SSD
4. Industrial SSD
5. EFD (eMMC/UFS)
6. Petabytes by Technology
7. TLC SSD
8. Client SSD Interface Trend
- Form Factor
- SATA SSD in OEM and Channel
- PCIe SSD in OEM and Channel
- PCIe G3/G4/G5 SSD
9. Client PCIe SSD Tiers
- Value PCIe
- Mainstream/Performance PCIe
10. Client OEM SSD Capacity Mix
11. Gaming Units & GB
12. Tablets
13. Chromebook Units & GB
14. Notebook Units & GB
- Notebook SSD Unit Breakdown
- PC SSD Pricing
- Notebook Revenue Breakdown
- Notebook GB Breakdown
15. PC Flash Cache/Dual Drive SSD
16. Channel Units & GB
- Channel SSD Unit Breakdown
- Channel SSD Pricing
- Channel SSD Revenue Breakdown
- Channel SSD GB Breakdown
- External SSDs
- Channel Interface Trend
17. Desktop Units & GB
- Desktop SSD Unit Breakdown
- Desktop SSD Revenue Breakdown
- Desktop SSD GB Breakdown
18. CSP Self-built SSD
- Enterprise OEM Self-built SSD
- Enterprise GB (Raw Capacity)
- Enterprise Total
- Enterprise by Form Factor
- Server-attached (PCIe)
- Server-attached (IO SATA, SAS)
- Storage-attached (FC, SAS, PCIe, SATA)
19. Enterprise SATA Capacity & DWPD Mix
- Enterprise PCIe Capacity, Form Factor, DWPD, GEN Mix
- PCIe NVMe SSD SP, DP - Units, Avg. Capacity, Revenues
- Enterprise PCIe by Form Factor - Units, Avg. Capacity, Petabytes
- SAS SSD Capacity & DWPD Mix
20. SSD Cloud-Enterprise
- SATA Cloud-Enterprise
- SAS Cloud-Enterprise
- PCIe Cloud-Enterprise
21. Client SSD Mkt Share
- Enterprise SSD Mkt Share
