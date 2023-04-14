SSD Global Insight Report Q1 2023: Featuring Kingston, Kioxia, SSSTC, Micron, Ramaxel, Samsung, Seagate, SK Hynix, Solidigm & Western Digital

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SSD Insights Q1/23" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

SSD Insights is a quarterly SSD market forecast published four times a year which includes shipment and capacity mix data for enterprise and client computing segmented by client OEM, channel, enterprise SATA, PCIe and SAS SSDs out to 2026. A further split of enterprise SSD into cloud and enterprise segments is provided.

The SSD market experienced its second consecutive quarter of double-digit % decrease in Q4/22 as PC OEMs and CSPs continued to adjust inventory levels. In contrast, channel SSDs were the only segment driven by a substantial increase in higher-capacity drives.

Companies mentioned in this report include:

Kingston

Kioxia

SSSTC

Micron

Ramaxel

Samsung

Seagate

SK Hynix

Solidigm

Western Digital

Key Topics Covered:

1. Definitions



2. Revisions



3. Summary

Chromebook

Notebook PC

Desktop PC

Tablets

PC Flash Cache/HHD SSD

Gaming Console

Channel

Enterprise (Raw Capacity)

CSP Self-built SSD

Enterprise OEM Self-built SSD

Industrial SSD

4. Industrial SSD



5. EFD (eMMC/UFS)



6. Petabytes by Technology



7. TLC SSD



8. Client SSD Interface Trend

Form Factor

SATA SSD in OEM and Channel

PCIe SSD in OEM and Channel

PCIe G3/G4/G5 SSD

9. Client PCIe SSD Tiers

Value PCIe

Mainstream/Performance PCIe

10. Client OEM SSD Capacity Mix



11. Gaming Units & GB



12. Tablets



13. Chromebook Units & GB



14. Notebook Units & GB

Notebook SSD Unit Breakdown

PC SSD Pricing

Notebook Revenue Breakdown

Notebook GB Breakdown

15. PC Flash Cache/Dual Drive SSD



16. Channel Units & GB

Channel SSD Unit Breakdown

Channel SSD Pricing

Channel SSD Revenue Breakdown

Channel SSD GB Breakdown

External SSDs

Channel Interface Trend

17. Desktop Units & GB

Desktop SSD Unit Breakdown

Desktop SSD Revenue Breakdown

Desktop SSD GB Breakdown

18. CSP Self-built SSD

Enterprise OEM Self-built SSD

Enterprise GB (Raw Capacity)

Enterprise Total

Enterprise by Form Factor

Server-attached (PCIe)

Server-attached (IO SATA, SAS)

Storage-attached (FC, SAS, PCIe, SATA)

19. Enterprise SATA Capacity & DWPD Mix

Enterprise PCIe Capacity, Form Factor, DWPD, GEN Mix

PCIe NVMe SSD SP, DP - Units, Avg. Capacity, Revenues

Enterprise PCIe by Form Factor - Units, Avg. Capacity, Petabytes

SAS SSD Capacity & DWPD Mix

20. SSD Cloud-Enterprise

SATA Cloud-Enterprise

SAS Cloud-Enterprise

PCIe Cloud-Enterprise

21. Client SSD Mkt Share

Enterprise SSD Mkt Share

