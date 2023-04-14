|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|RIKB 26 1015
|Settlement Date
|04/19/2023
|04/19/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|7,651
|8,856
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|94.622
|/
|8.390
|97.378
|/
|7.610
|Total Number of Bids Received
|11
|35
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|9,651
|9,056
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|10
|33
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|10
|33
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|94.622
|/
|8.390
|97.378
|/
|7.610
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|94.750
|/
|8.240
|97.505
|/
|7.570
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|94.622
|/
|8.390
|97.378
|/
|7.610
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|94.657
|/
|8.350
|97.468
|/
|7.580
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.750
|/
|8.240
|97.505
|/
|7.570
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.587
|/
|8.430
|97.300
|/
|7.640
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|94.643
|/
|8.370
|97.465
|/
|7.580
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.26
|1.02
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 26 1015
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND