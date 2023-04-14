Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 26 1015

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 24 0415RIKB 26 1015
Settlement Date 04/19/202304/19/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 7,6518,856
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 94.622/8.39097.378/7.610
Total Number of Bids Received 1135
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 9,6519,056
Total Number of Successful Bids 1033
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1033
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 94.622/8.39097.378/7.610
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 94.750/8.24097.505/7.570
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 94.622/8.39097.378/7.610
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 94.657/8.35097.468/7.580
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 94.750/8.24097.505/7.570
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 94.587/8.43097.300/7.640
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 94.643/8.37097.465/7.580
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.261.02