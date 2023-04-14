Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Market value (DKK) of securities traded

The exercise price for each warrant is DKK 6.45.

Each warrant gives, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, the right to subscribe 1 share of nominally DKK 1.25 per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 1.31, corresponding to a total value of DKK 589,500 for the granted warrants.



