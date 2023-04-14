Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Ballerup, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 6/2023


Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

NameBrian Iversen
Senior management employee’s positionGroup CFO
ISIN codeDK0010268366
Type of securityWarrants
Nature of transactionGranting
Trading dateGranted 14 April 2023
Number of securities tradedGranted 450,000 warrants
Market value (DKK) of securities tradedThe exercise price for each warrant is DKK 6.45.
Each warrant gives, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, the right to subscribe 1 share of nominally DKK 1.25 per share. On the basis of Black & Scholes’ calculation, the average value per warrant is DKK 1.31, corresponding to a total value of DKK 589,500 for the granted warrants.




CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

