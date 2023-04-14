Press release 04/2023

The Danish prime minister visited Green Hydrogen Systems

Kolding, Denmark, 14 April 2023 – Today, Mette Frederiksen, the Danish Social Democrat prime minister, visited Green Hydrogens Systems electrolyser production facility in Kolding, Denmark.

During the visit the prime minister experienced how green electrolyser technology is based on the simple process of splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable electricity. She was also introduced to the manufacturing process and various workstations along the production line of Green Hydrogen Systems’ pressurised alkaline electrolysers.

The prime minister took the opportunity to speak with Green Hydrogen Systems’ talented employees and heard how they have altered and adapted their skills and experience from other industries to bring valuable competencies to the Danish scale-up company of strategically important clean-tech manufacturing capacity.

“What you are doing is saving our planet. That is also why I have looked very much forward to visiting you today. It is not difficult to talk about the climate. The difficult part is to do something and create the fundamental changes that make it possible for us to use transport, live and eat in a way that does not harm our planet. That is why it is extremely exciting what you have achieved, and I am deeply impressed by how fast you have scaled your company,” says the Danish prime minister, Mette Frederiksen.

“The team and I were very proud to host the Danish prime minister at our production facilities in Kolding. Three years ago, Green Hydrogens Systems employed less than 30 employees developing a promising pressurised alkaline electrolyser technology.

Today, we are more than 300 employees at our newly expanded production facilities. We have a highly skilled team of dedicated employees, we are now delivering a commercially proven A-Series product and a new 6MW X-Series prototype is heading towards testing, validation, and commercial product launch later this year.

It has been great to show the Danish prime minister, that our company is a proof point of the growing hydrogen and the electrolyser industry in Denmark representing both employment, export potential and not least a major contribution to the target of reducing Danish CO 2 emission by 70% in 2030,” says Green Hydrogen Systems CEO Sebastian Koks Andreassen.

At the production facility visit the Danish prime minister was accompanied by the mayor of Kolding, Knud Erik Langhoff, and the vice mayor Birgitte Munk Grunnet.

