2023 Single-Cell Omics Conference: Unleashing the Future Trends in Single-Cell Omics Technology (Boston, MA, United States - June 22-23, 2023)

Unleashing the Future Trends in Single-Cell Omics Technology

The conference will assimilate diverse sessions on a broad perspective of novel research and development in the field of multi-omics research. The event encompasses Researchers, Scientists from top universities and pharmaceutical companies from all around the globe and provides the platform to share knowledge with academic peers and present their research papers and reports.

The fundamentals of Single Cell have proven to be an indispensable resource in the sphere of medical research and new diagnostic strategies. Recent advances in single-cell technologies have opened new opportunities to signify the intra-tumor cell heterogeneity, identify rare cell kinds, degree of mutation, and ultimately guide diagnosis and treatment options.

Omics technologies helps in comprehensive examination of genome biology (Genomics), proteins (Proteomics) and RNA molecules (Transcriptomics) which in turn are used for drug discovery and development. Thus, these single cell omics prospects are much anticipated to revolutionise our adequacy to understand the magnitude of omics diversity occurring in our biological systems.

WHAT TO EXPECT



Key Highlights:

Single-cell genomic analysis for cancer/cellular heterogeneity

Single Cell Transcriptional Profiling, Digital spatial profiling

Spatial Single cell genome analysis - Sequencing application

Single-Cell phenotyping

Application of multiplex imaging - Single-cell and tissue imaging

Current & Emerging Tools and Data Analysis in Single Cell Omics

Single Cell Analysis in Drug Discovery & Development - Sample Preparation and Processing

Microfluidics Tools for Single-Cell Analysis

Cancer Biomarker discovery

Nanopore Technology - A Potential Application in Functional Genomics

Why attend?

Witness live action how Single-Cell Omics technology is revolutionizing the future of Biomedical Research

Quality insights and cohesiveness of key issues with respect to Single-Cell to be addressed

Discover the different avenues in the application of Multi-Omics studies

Comprehend the current and future research avenues of Single-Cell Omics in drug discovery and development

Discuss the emerging technologies and opportunities with cutting-edge strategies

Opportunity for one-on-one networking with the delegates and extend professional competency

Who Should Attend:

Industry : Pharma/Therapeutic Companies/Start Up's

: Pharma/Therapeutic Companies/Start Up's CEOs, CMO's, CSO's, COO's, Presidents, Vice Presidents, Directors, Managing Directors, Head of Departments, Executive Leaders, Pharmacists, Oncologists, Geneticists, Bioinformatician, Protein Scientist, Principal Scientists, Big Data Scientists, Business Development, Regulatory and Policy Advisors, Diagnostic Laboratory Professionals, Global Leaders.

Departments: Genomics, Proteomics, Oncology, Molecular Biology, Genetics Bioinformatics, Computational Biology, Protein science, Pharmacogenomics, Biotechnology, Data Science, Microbiologists, Virologists, Pathologists

Universities, Research Institutes, Hospitals Head of Departments, Professors, Lecturers, Senior Scientists, Researchers, Bioinformaticians

Agenda:

Day 1 Thu, 22-Jun-2023

Registration

08:15 - 08:50

Welcome note by MarketsandMarkets

08:50 - 08:55

Opening remarks by the Chairperson

08:55 - 09:00

Novel Research in Single-Cell Omics Analysis

Single cell genomic analysis for cancer/cellular heterogeneity

09:00 - 09:30

Single-cell analysis in basic, translational, pre-clinical, and clinical research applications.

09:30 - 10:00

Solution Provider Presentation

10:00 - 10:30

Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking Meeting

10:30 - 11:20

Single Cell Transcriptional Profiling

11:20 - 11:50

Spatial Single cell genome analysis

11:50 - 12:20

Solution Providers Presentation

12:20 - 12:50

Digital spatial profiling

12:50 - 13:20

Lunch and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking

13:20 - 14:20

Application of Sequencing in Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics

Genome-wide assessment of CRISPR/Cas9

14:20 - 14:50

Advantages of Targeted sequencing

14:50 - 15:20

Solution Providers Presentation

15:20 - 15:50

Evening Refreshments and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking

15:50 - 16:30

Gene and protein expression in the tissue microenvironment

16:30 - 17:00

Cancer biomarker discovery

17:00 - 17:30

Application of multiplex imaging - Single cell and tissue imaging

17:30 - 18:00

Closing remarks by the Chairperson

18:00 - 18:00

Drinks Reception and Networking

18:00 - 18:00

End of Day 1

Day 2 Fri, 23-Jun-2023

Registration

08:15 - 08:55

Welcome note by MarketsandMarkets

08:50 - 08:55

Opening Remarks by the Chairperson

08:55 - 09:00

Emerging tools and Technologies in Single Cell Omics

Deep Learning Methods in Single Cell Analysis

09:00 - 09:30

Application of Analytical Technologies in Single-cell profiling

09:30 - 10:00

Solution Providers Presentation

10:00 - 10:30

Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking

10:30 - 11:15

Sample preparation and Processing of Single Cell

11:15 - 11:45

Application of Single Cell in drug discovery and Development

11:45 - 12:15

Single Cell Omics approaches towards Precision Medicine

12:15 - 12:45

Solution Providers Presentation

12:45 - 13:15

Lunch and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking

13:15 - 14:15

New Avenues in Single-Cell Omics

14:15 - 14:45

Changing Research in Omics Data

14:45 - 15:15

Closing remarks by the chairperson

15:15 - 15:15

End of Conference

15:15 - 15:15

Speakers

Asaf Rotem

Senior Director, Astrazeneca

Mandovi Chatterjee

Director, Single Cell Core, Harvard Medical School

