Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Sterile Injectable Drugs Market to Reach $1.3 Trillion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sterile Injectable Drugs estimated at US$596.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Trillion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.7% over the period 2022-2030. Small Molecule, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$522.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Large Molecule segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $181.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Sterile Injectable Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$181.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$213 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 7.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Science, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Sterile Injectable Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterile Injectable Drugs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Sterile Injectable Drugs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Sterile Injectable Drugs
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Small
Molecule by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Small Molecule by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Small Molecule by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Large
Molecule by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Large Molecule by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Large Molecule by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Monoclonal Antibodies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Monoclonal Antibodies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Monoclonal Antibodies
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cytokines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Cytokines by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Cytokines by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Insulin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Insulin by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Insulin by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peptide Hormones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Peptide Hormones by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Peptide Hormones by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Vaccines by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Vaccines by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Drug Classes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Drug Classes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Drug Classes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology and Metabolic Disorders by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Cardiology and Metabolic
Disorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Cardiology and
Metabolic Disorders by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Neurology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Neurology by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oncology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Oncology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autoimmune by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Autoimmune by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Autoimmune by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gastroenterology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Gastroenterology by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Gastroenterology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hematology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Hematology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Hematology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pain
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Pain by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Pain by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infectious Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Infectious Diseases by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 51: World 16-Year Perspective for Infectious Diseases by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Indications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: World Historic Review for Other Indications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 54: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Indications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 55: World Sterile Injectable Drugs Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Sterile Injectable Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterile Injectable Drugs by Type - Small Molecule and Large
Molecule - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA Historic Review for Sterile Injectable Drugs by
Type - Small Molecule and Large Molecule Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Sterile Injectable Drugs
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Molecule and Large Molecule for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterile Injectable Drugs by Drug Class - Monoclonal Antibodies,
Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide Hormones, Vaccines and Other Drug
Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: USA Historic Review for Sterile Injectable Drugs by
Drug Class - Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide
Hormones, Vaccines and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: USA 16-Year Perspective for Sterile Injectable Drugs
by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide Hormones,
Vaccines and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterile Injectable Drugs by Indication - Cardiology and
Metabolic Disorders, Neurology, Oncology, Autoimmune,
Gastroenterology, Hematology, Pain, Infectious Diseases and
Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: USA Historic Review for Sterile Injectable Drugs by
Indication - Cardiology and Metabolic Disorders, Neurology,
Oncology, Autoimmune, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Pain,
Infectious Diseases and Other Indications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: USA 16-Year Perspective for Sterile Injectable Drugs
by Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cardiology and Metabolic Disorders, Neurology, Oncology,
Autoimmune, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Pain, Infectious
Diseases and Other Indications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterile Injectable Drugs by Type - Small Molecule and Large
Molecule - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Sterile Injectable Drugs
by Type - Small Molecule and Large Molecule Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Sterile Injectable
Drugs by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Molecule and Large Molecule for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterile Injectable Drugs by Drug Class - Monoclonal Antibodies,
Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide Hormones, Vaccines and Other Drug
Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Sterile Injectable Drugs
by Drug Class - Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines, Insulin,
Peptide Hormones, Vaccines and Other Drug Classes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Sterile Injectable
Drugs by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide Hormones,
Vaccines and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterile Injectable Drugs by Indication - Cardiology and
Metabolic Disorders, Neurology, Oncology, Autoimmune,
Gastroenterology, Hematology, Pain, Infectious Diseases and
Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Sterile Injectable Drugs
by Indication - Cardiology and Metabolic Disorders, Neurology,
Oncology, Autoimmune, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Pain,
Infectious Diseases and Other Indications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Sterile Injectable
Drugs by Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cardiology and Metabolic Disorders, Neurology, Oncology,
Autoimmune, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Pain, Infectious
Diseases and Other Indications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Sterile Injectable Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterile Injectable Drugs by Type - Small Molecule and Large
Molecule - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Sterile Injectable Drugs by
Type - Small Molecule and Large Molecule Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Sterile Injectable
Drugs by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Molecule and Large Molecule for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterile Injectable Drugs by Drug Class - Monoclonal Antibodies,
Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide Hormones, Vaccines and Other Drug
Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Sterile Injectable Drugs by
Drug Class - Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide
Hormones, Vaccines and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Sterile Injectable
Drugs by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide Hormones,
Vaccines and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterile Injectable Drugs by Indication - Cardiology and
Metabolic Disorders, Neurology, Oncology, Autoimmune,
Gastroenterology, Hematology, Pain, Infectious Diseases and
Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Sterile Injectable Drugs by
Indication - Cardiology and Metabolic Disorders, Neurology,
Oncology, Autoimmune, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Pain,
Infectious Diseases and Other Indications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Sterile Injectable
Drugs by Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cardiology and Metabolic Disorders, Neurology, Oncology,
Autoimmune, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Pain, Infectious
Diseases and Other Indications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Sterile Injectable Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterile Injectable Drugs by Type - Small Molecule and Large
Molecule - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: China Historic Review for Sterile Injectable Drugs by
Type - Small Molecule and Large Molecule Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Sterile Injectable
Drugs by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Molecule and Large Molecule for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterile Injectable Drugs by Drug Class - Monoclonal Antibodies,
Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide Hormones, Vaccines and Other Drug
Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: China Historic Review for Sterile Injectable Drugs by
Drug Class - Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide
Hormones, Vaccines and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: China 16-Year Perspective for Sterile Injectable
Drugs by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide Hormones,
Vaccines and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterile Injectable Drugs by Indication - Cardiology and
Metabolic Disorders, Neurology, Oncology, Autoimmune,
Gastroenterology, Hematology, Pain, Infectious Diseases and
Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: China Historic Review for Sterile Injectable Drugs by
Indication - Cardiology and Metabolic Disorders, Neurology,
Oncology, Autoimmune, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Pain,
Infectious Diseases and Other Indications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Sterile Injectable
Drugs by Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cardiology and Metabolic Disorders, Neurology, Oncology,
Autoimmune, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Pain, Infectious
Diseases and Other Indications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Sterile Injectable Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterile Injectable Drugs by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Sterile Injectable Drugs
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sterile Injectable
Drugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterile Injectable Drugs by Type - Small Molecule and Large
Molecule - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Sterile Injectable Drugs
by Type - Small Molecule and Large Molecule Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sterile Injectable
Drugs by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Molecule and Large Molecule for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterile Injectable Drugs by Drug Class - Monoclonal Antibodies,
Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide Hormones, Vaccines and Other Drug
Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Sterile Injectable Drugs
by Drug Class - Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines, Insulin,
Peptide Hormones, Vaccines and Other Drug Classes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sterile Injectable
Drugs by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide Hormones,
Vaccines and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterile Injectable Drugs by Indication - Cardiology and
Metabolic Disorders, Neurology, Oncology, Autoimmune,
Gastroenterology, Hematology, Pain, Infectious Diseases and
Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Sterile Injectable Drugs
by Indication - Cardiology and Metabolic Disorders, Neurology,
Oncology, Autoimmune, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Pain,
Infectious Diseases and Other Indications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sterile Injectable
Drugs by Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cardiology and Metabolic Disorders, Neurology, Oncology,
Autoimmune, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Pain, Infectious
Diseases and Other Indications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Sterile Injectable Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterile Injectable Drugs by Type - Small Molecule and Large
Molecule - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: France Historic Review for Sterile Injectable Drugs
by Type - Small Molecule and Large Molecule Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: France 16-Year Perspective for Sterile Injectable
Drugs by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Molecule and Large Molecule for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterile Injectable Drugs by Drug Class - Monoclonal Antibodies,
Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide Hormones, Vaccines and Other Drug
Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: France Historic Review for Sterile Injectable Drugs
by Drug Class - Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines, Insulin,
Peptide Hormones, Vaccines and Other Drug Classes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: France 16-Year Perspective for Sterile Injectable
Drugs by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide Hormones,
Vaccines and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterile Injectable Drugs by Indication - Cardiology and
Metabolic Disorders, Neurology, Oncology, Autoimmune,
Gastroenterology, Hematology, Pain, Infectious Diseases and
Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: France Historic Review for Sterile Injectable Drugs
by Indication - Cardiology and Metabolic Disorders, Neurology,
Oncology, Autoimmune, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Pain,
Infectious Diseases and Other Indications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: France 16-Year Perspective for Sterile Injectable
Drugs by Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cardiology and Metabolic Disorders, Neurology, Oncology,
Autoimmune, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Pain, Infectious
Diseases and Other Indications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Sterile Injectable Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterile Injectable Drugs by Type - Small Molecule and Large
Molecule - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Sterile Injectable Drugs
by Type - Small Molecule and Large Molecule Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Sterile Injectable
Drugs by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small
Molecule and Large Molecule for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterile Injectable Drugs by Drug Class - Monoclonal Antibodies,
Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide Hormones, Vaccines and Other Drug
Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Germany Historic Review for Sterile Injectable Drugs
by Drug Class - Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines, Insulin,
Peptide Hormones, Vaccines and Other Drug Classes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Sterile Injectable
Drugs by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines, Insulin, Peptide Hormones,
Vaccines and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sterile Injectable Drugs by Indication - Cardiology and
Metabolic Disorders, Neurology, Oncology, Autoimmune,
Gastroenterology, Hematology, Pain, Infectious Diseases and
Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Germany Historic Review for Sterile Injectable Drugs
by Indication - Cardiology and Metabolic Disorders, Neurology,
Oncology, Autoimmune, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Pain,
Infectious Diseases and Other Indications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Sterile Injectable
