Who's Who in Asia 2023: Biographies of the Most influential People Including Top Government Officials, Corporate Executives, & Nobel Prize Winners Among Others

As Asia's influence on the world stage has grown substantially over recent years it has become necessary to publish the new edition of Who's Who in Asia with even more in-depth coverage of the major players of this emerging and dynamic continent.

Who's Who in Asia will be of special interest to public and academic libraries, international organizations, embassies, businesses, the media, scientific and professional bodies, and anyone with an interest in Asia.

Advanced search functions enable users to search by name, nationality, place, and date of birth, and by profession. For an up-to-date understanding of the key personalities in this vital region, Who's Who in Asia is a must!

The new edition of Who's Who in Asia profiles the lives and achievements of tens of thousands of the most distinguished men and women from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.



The coverage is both broad and deep, not only covering top government officials, corporate executives, Nobel Prize winners, etc, but also covering institutions particular to certain countries which in some cases represent important cultural and economic trends of those countries.

From heads of state, politicians, religious leaders, and ambassadors, to the eminent and successful in business, finance, technology, film, music, fashion, sport, literature, and the performing arts, Who's Who in Asia is one of the most useful references books for anyone needing quick and authoritative information on the leading personalities throughout Asia.



Who's Who in Asiaincludes up-to-date:

Biographies of the most influential men and women in Asia.

Entries are included on merit, achievement, and for their continuing interest and importance.

Each biography includes details of; nationality, date, and place of birth, education, marital and family details, past career and current position, honors, awards and publications, leisure interests, and contact details.

