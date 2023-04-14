New York, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050312/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug Market to Reach $123.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug estimated at US$60 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$123.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.5% over the period 2022-2030. HPV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.8% CAGR and reach US$74.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chlamydia segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR
The Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- AbbVie, Inc.
- Bayer Healthcare AG
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Pfizer, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050312/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chlamydia by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Chlamydia by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Chlamydia by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gonorrhea by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Gonorrhea by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Gonorrhea by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Syphilis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Syphilis by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Syphilis by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genital herpes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Genital herpes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Genital herpes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HPV
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for HPV by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for HPV by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Disease Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Disease Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Disease Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antibiotics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Antibiotics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Antibiotics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Vaccines by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Vaccines by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Therapies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Therapies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Therapies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug
Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HIV/
AIDS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for HIV / AIDS by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for HIV / AIDS by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antivirals / Antiretrovirals by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Antivirals /
Antiretrovirals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Antivirals /
Antiretrovirals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type -
HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis
and Other Disease Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted Diseases
(STDs) Drug by Disease Type - HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS,
Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital
herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy -
Antibiotics, Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other
Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted Diseases
(STDs) Drug by Therapy - Antibiotics, Antivirals /
Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other Therapies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antibiotics, Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines
and Other Therapies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type -
HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis
and Other Disease Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type - HPV, Chlamydia, HIV /
AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital
herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy -
Antibiotics, Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other
Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy - Antibiotics, Antivirals /
Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other Therapies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antibiotics, Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines
and Other Therapies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type -
HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis
and Other Disease Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type - HPV, Chlamydia, HIV /
AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital
herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy -
Antibiotics, Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other
Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy - Antibiotics, Antivirals /
Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other Therapies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antibiotics, Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines
and Other Therapies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type -
HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis
and Other Disease Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type - HPV, Chlamydia, HIV /
AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital
herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy -
Antibiotics, Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other
Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy - Antibiotics, Antivirals /
Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other Therapies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antibiotics, Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines
and Other Therapies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type -
HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis
and Other Disease Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type - HPV, Chlamydia, HIV /
AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital
herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy -
Antibiotics, Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other
Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy - Antibiotics, Antivirals /
Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other Therapies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antibiotics, Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines
and Other Therapies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2023 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type -
HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis
and Other Disease Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type - HPV, Chlamydia, HIV /
AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital
herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy -
Antibiotics, Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other
Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy - Antibiotics, Antivirals /
Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other Therapies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antibiotics, Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines
and Other Therapies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2023 (E)
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type -
HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis
and Other Disease Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type - HPV, Chlamydia, HIV /
AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital
herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy -
Antibiotics, Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other
Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy - Antibiotics, Antivirals /
Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other Therapies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antibiotics, Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines
and Other Therapies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type -
HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis
and Other Disease Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type - HPV, Chlamydia, HIV /
AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital
herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy -
Antibiotics, Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other
Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy - Antibiotics, Antivirals /
Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other Therapies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antibiotics, Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines
and Other Therapies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type -
HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis
and Other Disease Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted Diseases
(STDs) Drug by Disease Type - HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS,
Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital
herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy -
Antibiotics, Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other
Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted Diseases
(STDs) Drug by Therapy - Antibiotics, Antivirals /
Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other Therapies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: UK 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antibiotics, Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines
and Other Therapies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type -
HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis
and Other Disease Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type - HPV, Chlamydia, HIV /
AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital
herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy -
Antibiotics, Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other
Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy - Antibiotics, Antivirals /
Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other Therapies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antibiotics, Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines
and Other Therapies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type -
HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis
and Other Disease Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type - HPV, Chlamydia, HIV /
AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital
herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy -
Antibiotics, Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other
Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Russia Historic Review for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy - Antibiotics, Antivirals /
Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other Therapies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Sexually Transmitted
Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Antibiotics, Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines
and Other Therapies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by
Disease Type - HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital
herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sexually
Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type - HPV,
Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS, Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis and
Other Disease Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sexually
Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Disease Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for HPV, Chlamydia, HIV / AIDS,
Gonorrhea, Genital herpes, Syphilis and Other Disease Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by
Therapy - Antibiotics, Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines
and Other Therapies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sexually
Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy - Antibiotics,
Antivirals / Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other Therapies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sexually
Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug by Therapy - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Antibiotics, Antivirals /
Antiretrovirals, Vaccines and Other Therapies for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050312/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug Market to Reach $123.6 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050312/?utm_source=GNW