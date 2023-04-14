Link the INNOCN 48Q1V Gaming Monitor with the MSI Aegis RS 12 to Play Games like Supplice

Shenzhen,China, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Because of its high-quality monitors, Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is at the forefront of the technology industry. INNOCN monitors work great for every type of situation, whether it be for gaming, working at the office, or live streaming. Each monitor released by INNOCN is guaranteed to have high resolution and excellent color accuracy.

One of INNOCN’s latest innovations, the 48Q1V 48 Inch OLED 4K Gaming Monitor, is a great monitor for gaming content creators who live stream their gameplay for a living. This monitor boasts a 4K resolution, OLED technology, and a 138Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay.

Through April 30, 2023, the pricing of the 48Q1V monitor is $1099.99, down from its original price of $1499.99. The special pricing includes a $300 Amazon Prime discount and a $100 Amazon coupon, making it an attractive option for those in the market for a new gaming monitor.

The INNOCN 48Q1V 48 Inch OLED 4K Gaming Monitor is also a great monitor for partnering with the MSI Aegis RS 12, which is called the best gaming PC for beginners and has amazing processor performance during gameplay. The high performance of the MSI Aegis RS 12 combined with the 48Q1V monitor is great for playing some of the most recent games like Across the Valley and Supplice.

The 48Q1V monitor is ideal for playing games in split screen mode and includes high-quality stereo speakers for communicating with other gamers when playing multiplayer PC games. This ultra-wide monitor has HDMI, DP, and USB-C connectivity for easy pairing with devices like digital cameras, smartphones, tablets, and more. Additionally, it is TUV certified to protect the eyes of users.

The INNOCN 48Q1V 48 Inch OLED 4K Gaming Monitor is an excellent option for gamers, content creators, and anyone in need of a high-quality monitor for video conferences or watching films at home.



