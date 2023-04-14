2023 Encyclopedia of Islam and the Islamic World: Examine All Aspects of One of the World's Three Great Religions and its Peoples

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Encyclopedia of Islam and the Islamic World - 1st Edition" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Never before has the need for accurate, balanced, in-depth information on Islam been greater.

In Encyclopaedia of Islam and the Islamic World experts from around the world - eminent scholars in anthropology, economics, history, law, literature, political science, religion, sociology, and women's studies - examine all aspects of one of the world's three great religions and its peoples.

No other reference work provides such a comprehensive and accessible treatment of this subject from historical and contemporary points of view.

KEY FACTS:

400 A-Z articles in 1100 pages, spanning 2 volumes

Articles range from 250 - 5000 word essays

200 black & white and colour illustrations and maps.

IMPORTANCE OF THIS WORK:

This is the only accessible, yet comprehensive, reference on Islam and the Muslim world

The global conflicts involving Muslim countries and communities demonstrate the ever-increasing need for information and understanding on this subject.

BENEFITS FOR READERS:

Essay from expert contributors drawn from around the world

Appendices contain: timeline of Islam and genealogy charts to put events and people in context

Short definitions, biographies, and essays examine the interconnectivity of the social, economic, political, and religious institutions

Bibliographic sources open up a world of continued learning

Fully cross-referenced to help explore related topics.

