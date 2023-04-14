Cell Therapy Market Size & Share to Surpass $27.95 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Vantage Market Research, the Global Cell Therapy Market size was valued at USD 11.21 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.10% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders, along with the growing geriatric population, are major factors driving the growth of the Cell Therapy Market.



Market Overview

Cell therapy is an innovative field of medicine that uses living cells to treat a variety of diseases and medical conditions. The Global Cell Therapy Market is growing rapidly, with increasing demand for new and effective treatments for chronic diseases and genetic disorders. In this article, we will provide an overview of the Cell Therapy Market, including its current state, growth drivers, and key players.

Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes

The rising demand for personalized medicine

The advances in cell therapy technology

The increasing government funding for cell therapy research

Challenges

The high cost of cell therapy

The lack of regulatory approval for many cell therapies

The shortage of qualified cell therapy professionals

The potential for side effects

Opportunities and Recommendations

The Cell Therapy Market offers a number of opportunities, including:

The potential to treat a wide range of diseases

The increasing demand for personalized medicine

The advances in cell therapy technology

The increasing government funding for cell therapy research

Recommendations for the Cell Therapy Market include:

Developing more affordable cell therapies

Obtaining regulatory approval for more cell therapies

Increasing the number of qualified cell therapy professionals

Conducting more research on the safety and efficacy of cell therapies

Top Players in the Global Cell Therapy Market

Pharmicell Co. Ltd

Corestem Inc.

Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA

Tegoscience

Anterogen Co. Ltd

TiGenix (Takeda Pharmaceuticals)

Stempeutics Research Pvt Ltd

Nipro Corporation

Medipost Co. Ltd.



Top Report Findings

By cell type, the market is segmented into stem cells, non-stem cells, and progenitor cells. Stem cells are the most promising cell type for cell therapy, as they have the ability to self-renew and differentiate into any type of cell in the body. Non-stem cells and progenitor cells are also used in cell therapy, but they have a more limited range of applications.

By cell type, the market is segmented into stem cells, non-stem cells, and progenitor cells. Stem cells are the most promising cell type for cell therapy, as they have the ability to self-renew and differentiate into any type of cell in the body. Non-stem cells and progenitor cells are also used in cell therapy, but they have a more limited range of applications.

By therapy type, the market is segmented into autologous therapies, allogenic therapies, and xenogeneic therapies. Autologous therapies use the patient's own cells, while allogenic therapies use cells from a donor. Xenogeneic therapies use cells from an animal source. Autologous therapies are the most common type of cell therapy, as they are less likely to cause rejection. However, allogenic and xenogeneic therapies have the potential to be more widely available, as they do not require a matching donor.

By therapeutic area, the market is segmented into cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, autoimmune disorders, and other. Cancer is the largest therapeutic area for cell therapy, as it has the most potential to benefit from the use of cell therapies. Cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, and autoimmune disorders are also promising therapeutic areas for cell therapy.

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, academic and research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies. Hospitals and clinics are the largest end users of cell therapy, as they are the ones who administer cell therapies to patients. Academic and research institutes are also important end users of cell therapy, as they are the ones who conduct research on cell therapies and develop new cell therapies. Pharmaceutical companies are also important end users of cell therapy, as they are the ones who develop and commercialize cell therapies.

Top Trends in Global Cell Therapy Market

The increasing use of allogeneic cells - Allogeneic cells are cells that are donated from another person. They are becoming increasingly popular in cell therapy, as they can be used to treat a wider range of diseases than autologous cells (cells that are taken from the patient's own body).

- Allogeneic cells are cells that are donated from another person. They are becoming increasingly popular in cell therapy, as they can be used to treat a wider range of diseases than autologous cells (cells that are taken from the patient's own body). The development of new cell types - Researchers are developing new cell types for cell therapy, including induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs). iPSCs are adult cells that have been reprogrammed to a pluripotent state, meaning they can differentiate into any type of cell in the body. MSCs are a type of stem cell that is found in bone marrow and other tissues. They have the ability to self-renew and differentiate into a variety of cell types.

- Researchers are developing new cell types for cell therapy, including induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs). iPSCs are adult cells that have been reprogrammed to a pluripotent state, meaning they can differentiate into any type of cell in the body. MSCs are a type of stem cell that is found in bone marrow and other tissues. They have the ability to self-renew and differentiate into a variety of cell types. The use of cell therapy for the treatment of cancer - Cell therapy is being increasingly used to treat cancer. One of the most promising approaches is CAR T-cell therapy. CAR T-cells are engineered T cells that have been programmed to recognize and kill cancer cells. CAR T-cell therapy has been shown to be effective in treating a variety of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and B-cell lymphoma.

- Cell therapy is being increasingly used to treat cancer. One of the most promising approaches is CAR T-cell therapy. CAR T-cells are engineered T cells that have been programmed to recognize and kill cancer cells. CAR T-cell therapy has been shown to be effective in treating a variety of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and B-cell lymphoma. The use of cell therapy for the treatment of other diseases - Cell therapy is also being used to treat a variety of other diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and neurological disorders. For example, cell therapy is being used to repair damaged heart tissue and to improve blood sugar control in people with diabetes.

Recent Developments in the Global Cell Therapy Market

The bone marrow source segment contributed maximum share in Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market in 2021. Since most of the hematopoietic stem cells and mesenchyme are recovered from the bone marrow and bone marrow is the center for most of the stem cells. The widespread Research and Development (R&D) activities for bone marrow-derived stem cells is expected to boost market growth.

Research center End-User segment accounted potential growth for Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market in 2021. There are several donations and investments done to the research facilities by the public sectors & private sectors that are encouraging the segmental growth of Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 187 Pages and in-depth TOC on Cell Therapy Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Segmentation of the Global Cell Therapy Market

By Use-Type

Clinical Use: This segment includes cell therapies that are used to treat patients. Clinical use cell therapies are typically more expensive than research use cell therapies, as they have undergone more rigorous testing and are regulated by government agencies.

Research Use: This segment includes cell therapies that are used for research purposes. Research use cell therapies are typically less expensive than clinical use cell therapies, as they have not undergone as much testing and are not regulated by government agencies.

By Type

Autologous Therapies: This segment includes cell therapies that are made from the patient's own cells. Autologous therapies are typically less risky than allogeneic therapies, as they do not involve the risk of rejection. However, autologous therapies can be more expensive, as they require the patient to undergo a separate procedure to collect their own cells.

Allogeneic Therapies: This segment includes cell therapies that are made from cells that are donated from another person. Allogeneic therapies are typically more expensive than autologous therapies, as they involve the risk of rejection. However, allogeneic therapies can be less expensive than autologous therapies, as they do not require the patient to undergo a separate procedure to collect their own cells.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 11.21 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 27.95 Billion CAGR 12.10 % from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Kolon TissueGene, Inc.; Anterogen Co., Ltd.; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc.; The Future of Biotechnology, MEDIPOST; Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.; PHARMICELL Co., Ltd.; Tameika Cell Technologies, Inc.; Cells for Cells; NuVasive, Inc.; Vericel Corporation; Celgene Corporation, among others. Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/cell-therapy-market-1236/request-sample

The Global Cell Therapy Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is the largest market for cell therapy, accounting for a major share of the global market. This is due to the presence of a large number of cell therapy companies and research institutions in the region. Additionally, the regulatory environment in North America is favorable for cell therapy development.

Europe is the second largest market for cell therapy. The market in Europe is growing at a rapid pace, due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising demand for personalized medicine. Additionally, the regulatory environment in Europe is favorable for cell therapy development.

Asia-Pacific is the third largest market for cell therapy. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years, due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising disposable incomes in the region. Additionally, the regulatory environment in Asia-Pacific is becoming more favorable for cell therapy development.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are the two smallest markets for cell therapy. However, these markets are expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years, due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising disposable incomes in the region. Additionally, the regulatory environment in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is becoming more favorable for cell therapy development.

Key Questions Answered in the Cell Therapy Market Report are:

What is the Global Cell Therapy Market size?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Cell Therapy Market?

What are the major challenges facing the Global Cell Therapy Market?

What are the major trends in the Global Cell Therapy Market?

Which are the leading players in the Global Cell Therapy Market?

What are the strategies adopted by the leading players in the Global Cell Therapy Market?

