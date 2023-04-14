New York, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Periodontal Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044780/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market to Reach $801.9 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Periodontal Therapeutics estimated at US$410.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$801.9 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.7% over the period 2022-2030. Systemic Antibiotics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.7% CAGR and reach US$623.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Local Antibiotics segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $108.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR
The Periodontal Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$108.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$179.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured)
- 3M ESPE
- Align Technology, Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- DenMat Holdings LLC
- DENTSPLY International, Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Fibrocell Science, Inc.
- Glidewell Laboratories
- Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
- Nobel Biocare Holding AG
- OraPharma
- Purdue Pharma LP
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- TOLMAR Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Ultradent Products, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044780/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Periodontal Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal Therapeutics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Systemic Antibiotics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Systemic Antibiotics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Systemic Antibiotics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Local
Antibiotics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Local Antibiotics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Local Antibiotics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospital Pharmacies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospital Pharmacies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospital Pharmacies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Pharmacies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Retail Pharmacies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail Pharmacies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Drug Stores by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Drug Stores by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Commerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for E-Commerce by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for E-Commerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Periodontal Therapeutics Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Periodontal Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics
and Local Antibiotics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics by
Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal Therapeutics
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital
Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics by
Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies,
Drug Stores and E-Commerce Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal Therapeutics
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and
E-Commerce for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics
and Local Antibiotics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics
by Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital
Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics
by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail
Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug
Stores and E-Commerce for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Periodontal Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics
and Local Antibiotics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics by
Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital
Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics by
Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies,
Drug Stores and E-Commerce Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug
Stores and E-Commerce for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Periodontal Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics
and Local Antibiotics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics by
Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital
Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics by
Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies,
Drug Stores and E-Commerce Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug
Stores and E-Commerce for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Periodontal Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics
and Local Antibiotics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics
by Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital
Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics
by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail
Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug
Stores and E-Commerce for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Periodontal Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics
and Local Antibiotics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics
by Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital
Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics
by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail
Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug
Stores and E-Commerce for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Periodontal Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics
and Local Antibiotics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics
by Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital
Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics
by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail
Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug
Stores and E-Commerce for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics
and Local Antibiotics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics by
Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital
Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics by
Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies,
Drug Stores and E-Commerce Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug
Stores and E-Commerce for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Periodontal Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics
and Local Antibiotics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics by
Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal Therapeutics
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital
Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics by
Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies,
Drug Stores and E-Commerce Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal Therapeutics
by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and
E-Commerce for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics
and Local Antibiotics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics by
Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital
Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics by
Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies,
Drug Stores and E-Commerce Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug
Stores and E-Commerce for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics
and Local Antibiotics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics
by Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital
Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics
by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail
Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug
Stores and E-Commerce for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Periodontal Therapeutics by Product Type - Systemic
Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics and Local
Antibiotics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Periodontal Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital
Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies,
Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug
Stores and E-Commerce for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Periodontal Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Periodontal Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Periodontal Therapeutics by Product Type - Systemic
Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics and Local
Antibiotics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Periodontal Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital
Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies,
Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug
Stores and E-Commerce for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Periodontal Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics
and Local Antibiotics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics and Local
Antibiotics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital
Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies,
Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug
Stores and E-Commerce for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Periodontal Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics
and Local Antibiotics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: India Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics
by Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: India 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Periodontal Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital
Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: India Historic Review for Periodontal Therapeutics
by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail
Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug
Stores and E-Commerce for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Periodontal Therapeutics by Product Type - Systemic
Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Product Type - Systemic Antibiotics and Local
Antibiotics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Periodontal
Therapeutics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Systemic Antibiotics and Local Antibiotics for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Periodontal Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital
Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and E-Commerce -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Periodontal
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044780/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Periodontal Therapeutics Market to Reach $801.9 Million by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Periodontal Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044780/?utm_source=GNW