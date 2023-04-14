Global Military Drone Market to Hit Sales of US$ 19,002.47 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global military drone market valuation skyrockets to reach US$ 19,002.47 million by 2031 from US$ 10,193.83 Million in 2022 at a robust CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

The global military drone market is driven by increasing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for military applications such as surveillance, reconnaissance, combat operations, and intelligence gathering. The use of drones in military operations reduces the risk to human life and provides real-time information, which is crucial in modern warfare.

The future landscape of the global military drone market is expected to be characterized by increased investments in research and development, leading to the development of advanced UAVs with enhanced capabilities. The market is also expected to witness the introduction of new types of drones, such as autonomous drones and swarming drones, which can work together to achieve a common objective.

The top 5 countries that are expected to invest heavily in military drones in the coming years are the United States, China, Russia, Israel, and the United Kingdom. The United States is expected to lead the market, followed by China, which is expected to invest heavily in the development of advanced drones.

Different governments around the world have plans to buy new drones in the years to come. For example, the US Department of Defense has planned to acquire more than 1,000 drones by 2025, while China is expected to acquire over 20,000 drones by 2025 in the global military drone market. Out of which, the country is already in the que to buy 15000 drones from Iran. Other countries, such as India, Russia, and Israel, are also expected to invest heavily in military drones.

The spending budget for military drones varies by country. The United States, for example, has allocated a budget of $7.7 billion for drones in 2021, while China has allocated $3.7 billion for the development of drones. Other countries, such as the United Kingdom and Russia, have also allocated significant budgets for the development and acquisition of military drones.

Globally Over 3,427 Units of Military Drones Sold in 2022

The global military drone market experienced significant growth in 2022, with a large number of drones sold globally, and North America being the biggest consumer in terms of market revenue. Furthermore, the majority of the drones sold were of the fixed-wing type. The number of military drones sold in 2022, 3,427, is an impressive figure that highlights the growing popularity of these unmanned aircraft systems. Military drones have become increasingly important because they can provide a range of benefits to armed forces, including enhanced surveillance capabilities, intelligence gathering, and precision strikes.

North America's dominance in the military drone market, generating over 55% market revenue, suggests that this region has a strong demand for these unmanned aircraft systems. This may be due to several factors such as the US military's ongoing operations in various parts of the world or increased investment by governments in technology.

Global Military drone market: Dominance of Class I Drones and Remotely Operated Technology in Battlefield ISR Applications Driving Growth

The global military drone market is segmented by type, design, technology, and application. By type, Class I military drones are expected to dominate the market with over 65% of the total revenue share. This is due to their cost-effectiveness, small size, and maneuverability, making them well-suited for use in urban environments. By design, fixed-wing military drones held the largest revenue share in 2021 at 43%. This is due to their versatility and ability to carry a wide range of sensors and payloads, making them suitable for a variety of missions, including long-range surveillance and reconnaissance.

By technology, remotely operated military drones are expected to generate over 77.7% of the total revenue in the global military drone market. This is due to their flexibility, advanced technology, and ability to be adapted to different mission requirements.

By application, Battlefield intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance (ISR) is the largest application segment, generating over 28% of the total revenue in the global market. This is due to the critical role that drones play in providing soldiers with real-time data and insights to carry out operations with greater precision and effectiveness.

Geographically, North America is the largest market for military drones, capturing over 55% of the total revenue share. This is due to the region's advanced technological capabilities and extensive military infrastructure, as well as its robust defense industry.

Recent Developments in Global Military Drones Market

India: In June 2021, India approved the procurement of 30 MQ-9B Predator drones from the United States. The deal, worth approximately $3 billion, aimed to strengthen India's aerial surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities amidst the ongoing border tensions with China and Pakistan.

Ukraine: In August 2021, Ukraine signed a deal with Turkey to purchase several Bayraktar TB2 armed drones, which have been successfully used by Turkey and Azerbaijan in recent conflicts. The procurement of these drones is part of Ukraine's efforts to modernize its military in the face of ongoing tensions with Russia.

Taiwan: Taiwan has expressed interest in acquiring MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones from the United States to bolster its reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities in the face of increasing tensions with China. In October 2021, the U.S. government approved a potential sale of these drones to Taiwan, further enhancing the country's defense systems.

United Arab Emirates: In 2020, the UAE signed a deal to purchase 18 MQ-9B Reaper drones from the United States, making it the first country in the Middle East military drone market to acquire these advanced UAVs. The deal aimed to strengthen the UAE's military capabilities and enable better surveillance and reconnaissance in the region.

United Kingdom: In 2021, the UK announced its plans to invest £16.5 billion in its defense budget, with a significant portion dedicated to drone technology. As part of this investment, the UK plans to develop its own combat drone, the Lightweight Affordable Novel Combat Aircraft (LANCA), which is expected to be operational by the mid-2020s.

Australia: In June 2021, Australia announced a AUD $7 billion (USD $5.1 billion) investment in drone technology as part of its defense strategy. The plan includes the acquisition of the MQ-4C Triton maritime surveillance drone from the United States and the development of the Loyal Wingman, a combat drone designed by Boeing Australia in collaboration with the Royal Australian Air Force.

Germany: In January 2021, Germany approved a €25 million (USD $30 million) budget to lease five Israeli-made Heron TP drones, which can be armed with precision-guided munitions. The deal is intended to enhance Germany's military surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities and provide an interim solution until the development of the Eurodrone, a collaborative project between Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

Poland: In October 2020, Poland signed a deal with the United States to acquire four MQ-9A Reaper drones, valued at approximately $200 million. This purchase aims to strengthen Poland's defense capabilities and increase the interoperability of its armed forces with NATO allies.

South Korea: In August 2021, South Korea unveiled a prototype of its indigenous combat drone, the KUS-FX, also known as the Korean Unmanned System-Fighter Experimental. The development of this advanced UAV is part of South Korea's efforts to enhance its military capabilities and deter potential threats from North Korea.

Japan: Japan, one of the merging player in the global military drone market, has been investing in the development of its own military drones, including the RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drone and the X-2 stealth fighter jet, which has the potential to be converted into an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV). Additionally, Japan has shown interest in acquiring the U.S.-made MQ-9 Reaper drone to bolster its surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

