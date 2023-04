Due to a public holiday on Tuesday June 6, 2023, the auction date of Riksbank certificates is changed to Monday June 5, 2023.

The auction will open at 09.30 am (CEST), closing time at 10.00 am (CEST), result of auction at 10.15 am (CEST).





For further information, pls call +46 8 6966970

Riksbank

Markets Department

Front Office Division