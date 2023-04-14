Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2023 & 2031

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the 8MM, the diagnosed incident cases of UC are expected to increase from 160,122 cases in 2021 to 168,467 cases in 2031, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.52%.

In 2031, the US will have the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of UC in the 8MM, with 104,795 cases, and France will have the fewest diagnosed incident cases of UC with 2,972 cases. The publisher's epidemiologists attribute the increase in the diagnosed incident cases of UC to changes in population dynamics in each market.



In the 8MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of UC are expected to increase from 1,946,428 cases in 2021 to 2,069,770 cases in 2031, at an AGR of 0.63%.

In 2031, the US will have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of UC in the 8MM, with 655,317 cases, and Canada will have the fewest diagnosed prevalent cases of UC with 91,186 cases. The publisher's epidemiologists attribute the increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases of UC to changes in population dynamics in each market.



Scope



This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical epidemiological trends for UC in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Canada). The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of UC. The diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of UC are segmented by age (for all ages in 10-year age groups for ages 0-9 years up to 80 years and older), and sex.

The diagnosed prevalent cases of UC are also segmented by severity (mild-moderate, moderate-severe, and severe-fulminant) and anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-responsiveness (TNF-responding, and TNF-non-responding). The report also provides the proportion of diagnosed prevalent cases of UC that develop pouchitis and post-operative UC.

This epidemiology forecast for UC is supported by historical data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and population-based studies. The forecast methodology was kept consistent across the 8MM to allow for a meaningful comparison of the forecast incident and prevalent cases of UC across these markets.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Ulcerative Colitis: Executive Summary

1.1 Catalyst

1.2 Related reports

1.3 Upcoming reports



2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease background

2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

2.3 Global and historical trends

2.4 8MM forecast methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

2.4.3 Diagnosed incident cases of UC

2.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of UC

2.4.5 Diagnosed prevalent cases of UC by severity

2.4.6 Post-operative UC cases

2.4.7 Pouchitis in diagnosed prevalent cases of UC

2.4.8 Diagnosed prevalent cases of UC by anti-TNF-responsiveness

2.5 Epidemiological forecast for UC (2021-31)

2.5.1 Diagnosed incident cases of UC

2.5.2 Age-specific diagnosed incident cases of UC

2.5.3 Sex-specific diagnosed incident cases of UC

2.5.4 Diagnosed prevalent cases of UC

2.5.5 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of UC

2.5.6 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of UC

2.5.7 Diagnosed prevalent cases of UC by severity

2.5.8 Pouchitis cases and post-operative UC cases

2.5.9 Diagnosed prevalent cases of UC by anti-TNF responsiveness

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

2.6.2 COVID-19 impact

2.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

2.6.4 Strengths of the analysis



3 Appendix



