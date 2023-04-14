Global Pea Protein Market Report 2023: A $5+ Billion industry by 2028 Featuring Yantai Shuangta, Shandong Jianyuan, Roquette Freres, Cosucra, Warcoing, Burcon NutraScience, Axiom, Naturz Organics

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pea Protein Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pea protein market attained a value of USD 1,683 million in 2022. Aided by the increasing health consciousness among consumers, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 19.6% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 5,086.9 million by 2028.



Pea protein refers to a type of high-quality protein which is extracted from peas (Pisum sativum). This 100% vegan and hypoallergenic food product comes with several health benefits such as improved heart health and great muscle growth. In addition, it can help control cholesterol, obesity, and blood pressure. Hence, the increasing demand for pea protein products among the health-conscious population is driving the pea protein market growth.



Additionally, pea protein is a rich source of iron which is further propelling its demand among people suffering from iron deficiency. It also contains essential amino acids which a body cannot make on its own. Moreover, the amount of methionine is insignificant in pea protein due to which pea protein can complement methionine-rich foods such as boiled egg, fish curry, beef steak, and brown rice, among others.



Over the forecast period, the market for pea protein is expected to witness a heightened demand among the working population, owing to insufficient protein intake infused by hectic schedules and high stress. Body builders and athletes also prefer pea protein to meet their natural protein requirements which is invigorating the market growth.



The rapid transition from animal-based food products towards plant-based food products, owing to the increasing awareness about animal cruelty and favourable policies of various governments to shrink their environment footprint, is a crucial driving factor of the pea protein market. Pea protein is a versatile and healthy plant-based protein that is well suited for vegan and plant-based diets, and is commonly used in bakery and confectionary and functional foods and beverages.



The thriving e-commerce sector is a crucial trend accelerating the sale of clean labelled pea protein products. The anticipated increase in sale of pea protein products with innovative flavours and attractive packaging is expected to add value to the global pea protein market. Over the forecast period, the market is expected to be impacted positively by the rising purchasing power, increasing awareness about healthy food products, and improved accessibility of pea protein.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2078.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5086.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Type

Isolate

Concentrate

Textured

Market Segmentation by Form

Dry

Wet

Market Classification by Application

Functional Food and Beverages

Sports Nutrition

Meat Additives

Bakery and Confectionery

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

