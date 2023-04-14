Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2023: Beauty & Skin Care Industry Undergoes Makeover Riding on Latest Wave of Technology Trends

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skin Care Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Skin Care Products Market to Reach $199.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Skin Care Products estimated at US$129.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$199.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Face Creams & Cleansers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$126.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Body Lotions segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $30 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Skin Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$34.3 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19: The New Normal

Beauty and Personal Care Industry Comes Under Tremendous Stress Due to Pandemic

Global Beauty Industry Posts a Cautious Recovery from the Pandemic Impact

Increasing Desire to Maintain Healthy Lifestyle Fuel Demand for Health and Skincare Solutions

Skin Care Products Witness Pockets of Growth

An Introduction to Skin Care Products

Ingredients Used In Skin Care Products

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Regions Spearhead Market Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Notable Skin Care Trends to Shape the Future Market Growth Dynamics

Innovative Digital Technologies to Influence Skin Care Market

Beauty & Skin Care Industry Undergoes Makeover Riding on Latest Wave of Technology Trends

Novel Skincare Brands Make Way into the Market

Growing Consumer Desire to Retain Youthful Appearance Drives Sales of Anti-Aging Skin Care Products

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide Presents Opportunities for Anti-Aging Products Market

Anti-Aging Skin Care Products: Breeding the Hope of Timeless Beauty

Rising Sales of Anti-Wrinkle Products

Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Spurs Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products

What's Trending in Anti-aging Products Market

Anti-Aging Facial Oils: Greener Future Driven by Consumers demanding Eco-friendly Products

Facial Oils for Cleansing: Ease of use, Skin Friendliness, Hydration and Cleansing Superiority Drive Application

Physiological Differences Entail Need for Male Specific Anti-Aging Products

Medicated Skin Care Domain to Have Real Moment with Innovation Focus

Select Recently Launched Innovative Medicated Skin Care Brands

Trending Ingredients for Skin Care Products

Rise in Young Population and Skin Conditions Such as Acne Drive Demand for Medicated skin Care Products

Popularity of Cosmeceuticals Bodes Well for Market Growth

Global Cosmeceutical Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor

Skin Lightening Products Continue to Gain Momentum

Creams Lead the Global Skin Lightening Market

Synthetic Products Lead, Natural Products Poised for High Growth

Culture & Ethnicity Shape the Skin Lighteners Landscape

Women of Color Spent Significantly on Lightening Creams

Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients Continue to Find Favor

Global Skin Lightening Products Market by Nature of Ingredient (in %) for 2022E

Physician-Dispensed Skin Brightening and Lightening Products: Opportunities for Growth

Demand Continues to Surge for Effective Sunscreens

Global Sun Care Market by Product Segment (in %) for 2022E

Consumer Awareness: Key to Demand for Sun Care Products

Demand for Stronger Sunscreens Ups the Demand for Ingredients

Sustainability Emerges as a Buzzword in Sun Care Products Market

Natural & Organic Sun Screens Sales on the Rise

Women Continue to Hold Sway in the Global Skin Care Products Marketplace

Growing Participation of Women in Workforce and Resultant Focus on Maintaining Physical Appearance Augurs Well for Skin Care Products Market: Women as % of Labor Force by Region (2020)

As Men Focus on Personal Grooming & Hygiene, Demand Surges for Male Skin Care Products

Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

New Breed of "Metrosexuals" Spur Growth

Demand for Sustainable Skincare Products Gain Momentum

Key Challenges Confronting Development of Sustainable Beauty Brands

Skin Care Products with Natural & Organic Ingredients Find Growing Acceptance among Eco-Conscious Consumers

Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Green Movement Trend Impacts Dynamics in the Skin Care Market

Rising Popularity of Personalized Skin Care Products

Flourishing E-Commerce Sector Provides Growth Opportunities for Skin Care Products

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Use of Chemicals Presents Challenges for Skin Care Products Market

Expanding Urban and Middle Class Population to Drive Market Growth

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

