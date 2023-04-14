Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2023: Beauty & Skin Care Industry Undergoes Makeover Riding on Latest Wave of Technology Trends

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skin Care Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Skin Care Products Market to Reach $199.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Skin Care Products estimated at US$129.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$199.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Face Creams & Cleansers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$126.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Body Lotions segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $30 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Skin Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$34.3 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 457 Featured) -
- Amorepacific Corporation
- Amway Corporation
- Avon Products, Inc.
- Beiersdorf AG
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Coty Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Kao Corporation
- Kracie Holdings Ltd
- L'Oreal S.A.
- Natura & co.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
- Procter & Gamble Company
- Revlon, Inc.
- Shiseido Co., Ltd.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Unilever PLC
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|1165
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$129.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$199.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Living with COVID-19: The New Normal
- Beauty and Personal Care Industry Comes Under Tremendous Stress Due to Pandemic
- Global Beauty Industry Posts a Cautious Recovery from the Pandemic Impact
- Increasing Desire to Maintain Healthy Lifestyle Fuel Demand for Health and Skincare Solutions
- Skin Care Products Witness Pockets of Growth
- An Introduction to Skin Care Products
- Ingredients Used In Skin Care Products
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Developing Regions Spearhead Market Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Notable Skin Care Trends to Shape the Future Market Growth Dynamics
- Innovative Digital Technologies to Influence Skin Care Market
- Beauty & Skin Care Industry Undergoes Makeover Riding on Latest Wave of Technology Trends
- Novel Skincare Brands Make Way into the Market
- Growing Consumer Desire to Retain Youthful Appearance Drives Sales of Anti-Aging Skin Care Products
- Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide Presents Opportunities for Anti-Aging Products Market
- Anti-Aging Skin Care Products: Breeding the Hope of Timeless Beauty
- Rising Sales of Anti-Wrinkle Products
- Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Spurs Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products
- What's Trending in Anti-aging Products Market
- Anti-Aging Facial Oils: Greener Future Driven by Consumers demanding Eco-friendly Products
- Facial Oils for Cleansing: Ease of use, Skin Friendliness, Hydration and Cleansing Superiority Drive Application
- Physiological Differences Entail Need for Male Specific Anti-Aging Products
- Medicated Skin Care Domain to Have Real Moment with Innovation Focus
- Select Recently Launched Innovative Medicated Skin Care Brands
- Trending Ingredients for Skin Care Products
- Rise in Young Population and Skin Conditions Such as Acne Drive Demand for Medicated skin Care Products
- Popularity of Cosmeceuticals Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Global Cosmeceutical Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor
- Skin Lightening Products Continue to Gain Momentum
- Creams Lead the Global Skin Lightening Market
- Synthetic Products Lead, Natural Products Poised for High Growth
- Culture & Ethnicity Shape the Skin Lighteners Landscape
- Women of Color Spent Significantly on Lightening Creams
- Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients Continue to Find Favor
- Global Skin Lightening Products Market by Nature of Ingredient (in %) for 2022E
- Physician-Dispensed Skin Brightening and Lightening Products: Opportunities for Growth
- Demand Continues to Surge for Effective Sunscreens
- Global Sun Care Market by Product Segment (in %) for 2022E
- Consumer Awareness: Key to Demand for Sun Care Products
- Demand for Stronger Sunscreens Ups the Demand for Ingredients
- Sustainability Emerges as a Buzzword in Sun Care Products Market
- Natural & Organic Sun Screens Sales on the Rise
- Women Continue to Hold Sway in the Global Skin Care Products Marketplace
- Growing Participation of Women in Workforce and Resultant Focus on Maintaining Physical Appearance Augurs Well for Skin Care Products Market: Women as % of Labor Force by Region (2020)
- As Men Focus on Personal Grooming & Hygiene, Demand Surges for Male Skin Care Products
- Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- New Breed of "Metrosexuals" Spur Growth
- Demand for Sustainable Skincare Products Gain Momentum
- Key Challenges Confronting Development of Sustainable Beauty Brands
- Skin Care Products with Natural & Organic Ingredients Find Growing Acceptance among Eco-Conscious Consumers
- Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Green Movement Trend Impacts Dynamics in the Skin Care Market
- Rising Popularity of Personalized Skin Care Products
- Flourishing E-Commerce Sector Provides Growth Opportunities for Skin Care Products
- Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Use of Chemicals Presents Challenges for Skin Care Products Market
- Expanding Urban and Middle Class Population to Drive Market Growth
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
