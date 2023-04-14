New York, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Generic Injectables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044617/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Generic Injectables Market to Reach $227.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Generic Injectables estimated at US$101.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$227.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 10.6% over the period 2022-2030. Large Molecule, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.5% CAGR and reach US$156.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Small Molecule segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR
The Generic Injectables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$51.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 8.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Biocon Ltd.
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
- Lupin Ltd.
- Mylan NV
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Generic Injectables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oncology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Oncology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infectious Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Infectious Diseases by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Infectious Diseases by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cardiology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Cardiology by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Generic Injectables Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Generic Injectables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Generic Injectables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Molecule by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Large Molecule by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Large Molecule by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Small Molecule by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Small Molecule by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Small Molecule by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Vials by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Vials by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Premix by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Premix by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Premix by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prefilled Syringes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Prefilled Syringes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Prefilled Syringes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ampoules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Ampoules by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Ampoules by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Container Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Other Container Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Container Types
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Intravenous by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intramuscular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Intramuscular by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Intramuscular by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subcutaneous by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: World Historic Review for Subcutaneous by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 46: World 16-Year Perspective for Subcutaneous by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Routes of Administration by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: World Historic Review for Other Routes of
Administration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Routes of
Administration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diabetes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: World Historic Review for Diabetes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 52: World 16-Year Perspective for Diabetes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Immunology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: World Historic Review for Immunology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 55: World 16-Year Perspective for Immunology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Generic Injectables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,
Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Immunology and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA Historic Review for Generic Injectables by
Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Infectious Diseases,
Diabetes, Immunology and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Generic Injectables by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology,
Cardiology, Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Immunology and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Product - Large Molecule and Small
Molecule - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: USA Historic Review for Generic Injectables by
Product - Large Molecule and Small Molecule Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: USA 16-Year Perspective for Generic Injectables by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large
Molecule and Small Molecule for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Container Type - Vials, Premix,
Prefilled Syringes, Ampoules and Other Container Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: USA Historic Review for Generic Injectables by
Container Type - Vials, Premix, Prefilled Syringes, Ampoules
and Other Container Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 64: USA 16-Year Perspective for Generic Injectables by
Container Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vials,
Premix, Prefilled Syringes, Ampoules and Other Container Types
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Route Of Administration - Intravenous,
Intramuscular, Subcutaneous and Other Routes of Administration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: USA Historic Review for Generic Injectables by Route
Of Administration - Intravenous, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous
and Other Routes of Administration Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: USA 16-Year Perspective for Generic Injectables by
Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Intravenous, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous and Other Routes
of Administration for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,
Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Immunology and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Generic Injectables by
Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Infectious Diseases,
Diabetes, Immunology and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Generic Injectables by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology,
Cardiology, Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Immunology and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Product - Large Molecule and Small
Molecule - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Generic Injectables by
Product - Large Molecule and Small Molecule Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Generic Injectables by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large
Molecule and Small Molecule for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Container Type - Vials, Premix,
Prefilled Syringes, Ampoules and Other Container Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Canada Historic Review for Generic Injectables by
Container Type - Vials, Premix, Prefilled Syringes, Ampoules
and Other Container Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Generic Injectables by
Container Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vials,
Premix, Prefilled Syringes, Ampoules and Other Container Types
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Route Of Administration - Intravenous,
Intramuscular, Subcutaneous and Other Routes of Administration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Canada Historic Review for Generic Injectables by
Route Of Administration - Intravenous, Intramuscular,
Subcutaneous and Other Routes of Administration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Generic Injectables by
Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Intravenous, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous and Other Routes
of Administration for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Generic Injectables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,
Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Immunology and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Generic Injectables by
Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Infectious Diseases,
Diabetes, Immunology and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Generic Injectables by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology,
Cardiology, Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Immunology and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Product - Large Molecule and Small
Molecule - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Japan Historic Review for Generic Injectables by
Product - Large Molecule and Small Molecule Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Generic Injectables by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large
Molecule and Small Molecule for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Container Type - Vials, Premix,
Prefilled Syringes, Ampoules and Other Container Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Japan Historic Review for Generic Injectables by
Container Type - Vials, Premix, Prefilled Syringes, Ampoules
and Other Container Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Generic Injectables by
Container Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vials,
Premix, Prefilled Syringes, Ampoules and Other Container Types
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Route Of Administration - Intravenous,
Intramuscular, Subcutaneous and Other Routes of Administration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Japan Historic Review for Generic Injectables by
Route Of Administration - Intravenous, Intramuscular,
Subcutaneous and Other Routes of Administration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Generic Injectables by
Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Intravenous, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous and Other Routes
of Administration for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Generic Injectables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,
Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Immunology and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: China Historic Review for Generic Injectables by
Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Infectious Diseases,
Diabetes, Immunology and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: China 16-Year Perspective for Generic Injectables by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology,
Cardiology, Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Immunology and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Product - Large Molecule and Small
Molecule - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: China Historic Review for Generic Injectables by
Product - Large Molecule and Small Molecule Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: China 16-Year Perspective for Generic Injectables by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large
Molecule and Small Molecule for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Container Type - Vials, Premix,
Prefilled Syringes, Ampoules and Other Container Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: China Historic Review for Generic Injectables by
Container Type - Vials, Premix, Prefilled Syringes, Ampoules
and Other Container Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 100: China 16-Year Perspective for Generic Injectables by
Container Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vials,
Premix, Prefilled Syringes, Ampoules and Other Container Types
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Route Of Administration - Intravenous,
Intramuscular, Subcutaneous and Other Routes of Administration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: China Historic Review for Generic Injectables by
Route Of Administration - Intravenous, Intramuscular,
Subcutaneous and Other Routes of Administration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: China 16-Year Perspective for Generic Injectables by
Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Intravenous, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous and Other Routes
of Administration for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Generic Injectables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,
Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Immunology and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Generic Injectables by
Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Infectious Diseases,
Diabetes, Immunology and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Generic Injectables
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oncology, Cardiology, Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Immunology
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Europe Historic Review for Generic Injectables by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Generic Injectables
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Product - Large Molecule and Small
Molecule - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Europe Historic Review for Generic Injectables by
Product - Large Molecule and Small Molecule Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Generic Injectables
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Large
Molecule and Small Molecule for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Container Type - Vials, Premix,
Prefilled Syringes, Ampoules and Other Container Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Europe Historic Review for Generic Injectables by
Container Type - Vials, Premix, Prefilled Syringes, Ampoules
and Other Container Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 115: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Generic Injectables
by Container Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Vials, Premix, Prefilled Syringes, Ampoules and Other Container
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Route Of Administration - Intravenous,
Intramuscular, Subcutaneous and Other Routes of Administration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Europe Historic Review for Generic Injectables by
Route Of Administration - Intravenous, Intramuscular,
Subcutaneous and Other Routes of Administration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Generic Injectables
by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Intravenous, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous and Other
Routes of Administration for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Generic Injectables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 119: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,
Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Immunology and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: France Historic Review for Generic Injectables by
Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Infectious Diseases,
Diabetes, Immunology and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: France 16-Year Perspective for Generic Injectables
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oncology, Cardiology, Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Immunology
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Generic Injectables by Product - Large Molecule and Small
Molecule - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: France Historic Review for Generic Injectables by
