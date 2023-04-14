Global Carpets and Rugs Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Energy Costs and Pressing Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Demand

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carpets and Rugs: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Carpets and Rugs estimated at US$33.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Tufted, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$32.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Woven segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR
The Carpets and Rugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|427
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$33.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$45.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Retail and Production Site Closures, and Drop in Construction Activity Impacts Demand for Carpets and Rugs
- Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2020 & 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 & 2Q2020
- Carpets and Rugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Carpets: The Age-Old Visually Appealing and Long-Lasting Floor Covering Option
- Historical Perspective
- Carpets & Rugs: Definitions
- Types of Carpets
- Classification by Production Weave
- Outlook
- Asian Markets to Turbocharge Growth
- Global Carpet Production Landscape
- Global Carpet Volume Production Share (in %) by Country : 2019
- Hand-Woven Carpets Dominate Production in Asia and the Middle East
- Machine Made Carpets: A Threat to Hand Made Ones?
- Floor Covering Market: A Review
- Global Flooring Market Distribution by Type (in %) Across Major Regional Markets: 2019
- COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Leading Players
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Key Carpet Trends for 2021
- Advent of Innovative Technologies Drive Market Growth
- Carpet Manufacturers Continue to Offer the Best Performance Attributes in their Products
- Carpets Designed for Cleaner Environment
- Innovations Continue to Drive Growth
- Self-Cleaning Carpets
- Airo Carpets: Fully Recyclable Carpets
- Stain Resistant Carpets
- Pet Friendly and Waterproof Carpets
- Select New Innovative Models
- Carpets with 2D Surfaces based on Optical Illusions: A Noticeable Trend
- Nanotechnology Based Molecular Carpet Weaving: A Promising Development
- Growing Sales of Higher End Carpets in the Residential Segment Benefit Market Expansion
- Premium Luxury Rugs Garner Interest
- Recent Decor Trends and Benefits Offered by Area Rugs for Different Rooms Spur Demand
- Steady Penetration of Custom Area-Rugs to Benefit Sales
- Carpet Runners & Area Rugs
- Digitization of the Marketplace Improve Connectivity with the Consumers
- Area Rug Suppliers & Retailers Focus on both Physical and Digital Presence
- Online Sales Channel Gains Share
- Focus on Environmentally Safe and Sustainable Carpets Boost Demand
- Carpet Recycling Gains Significant Attention
- Rise in Demand from the Commercial Sector Drive Healthy Growth
- Rising Energy Costs and Pressing Need for Energy Efficiency Drive Demand for Carpets
- Ease and Speed of Installation along with Other Benefits Drive Consumer Interest in Carpet Tiles
- Drop in Hospitality Industry Hits Demand for Carpets and Rugs
- Hotel Occupancy Rates in Select Countries: March 2020
- Carpet Fiber Trends
- Global Market for Carpet Fiber by Type: 2010 & 2022
- Polyester Fibers Experience an Upward Momentum
- Soft Handed Fibers Witness Growing Demand
- CAD Systems Improve Carpet Design and Production Efficiencies
- Carpets Find Increasing Use in Transport Sector
- Favorable Demographic Trends and Macro Drivers Strengthen Market Prospects
- Retailers Change Strategies to Adapt to Millennials
- Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019
- Expanding Global Population
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
- Exponential Increase in Urbanization
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Rising Standards of Living
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
