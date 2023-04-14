After ChatGPT, Revolutionizing Healthcare with OMED AI: Unleashing the Power of Binance Blockchain

San Francisco, CA, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the promise of revolutionary technologies and patient-centered care, OMED AI looks forward to leading the medical industry into the future. Today, OMED AI is proud to announce the launch of a revolutionary AI-powered cryptocurrency focused on developing AI tools for medical imaging, virtual health assistants, telemedicine, and medical education. OMED AI – "Only Medical" – is the premier healthcare and medical industry provider, offering its customers world-class technology and services. On a global mission to help and educate individuals on preventing diabetes, hypertension, and cancer, OMED AI is set to change the medical and healthcare industries completely.

OMED AI core team brings together top healthcare and medical professionals, world-class AI developers, marketing experts, legal advisors, and a network of committed investors to support its vision. As the team begins the ambitious task of providing global access to better healthcare, the success of OMED AI depends on forging long-term partnerships with organizations, governments, companies, and private stakeholders. The team is excited to be able to utilize the blockchain and its groundbreaking applications to advance medical technologies.

OMED AI is a global public mission determined to prevent and improve the lives of those living with chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and cancer. The goal is to create more equitable access to healthcare with powerful AI tools for medical imaging, virtual health assistants, telemedicine, and medical education. OMED AI is here to promote a better, faster, and more cost-efficient healthcare system through secure and accessible health records, seamlessly accessible from anywhere in the world.



At OMED AI, the vision is a world in which artificial intelligence can improve healthcare access and quality, regardless of economic class, race, gender, or region. To achieve the mission, OMED AI is starting a series of healthcare and medical camps worldwide beginning in 2024 with the help of various non-profit organizations.

OMED AI roadmap involves many significant goals in the coming months, such as:

● Securing listings on major crypto exchanges

● Developing AI-enabled healthcare applications and services

● Conducting health screening camps for early diagnosis and prevention



● Achieving multi-chain integration to empower more medical use cases

● Establishing a patient-provider blockchain

OMED AI believes that access to primary healthcare should be a right and not a choice, and its goal is to use AI to bridge the gap between patient and provider. OMED AI provides a safe environment and data privacy using a secure blockchain. All users and holders of OM tokens will have control over their health data, medical profiles, and decision-making on which health data to share.

OMED AI-powered voice assistants are designed to provide patients with personalized health information, answer their queries, and help with medication adherence and remote monitoring. The multi-chain AI tools will analyze medical images such as X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans to improve diagnostic accuracy, provide efficiency in the healthcare system, and predict disease progression.

To foster trust and efficiency, the primary money for OMED AI is $OM, which will be available at supported cryptocurrency exchanges such as Pancakeswap or can be quickly earned through the platform staking and rewards program. We hope that $OM can be a transparent and decentralized medium for paying for medical care and services. Also, the total amount of $OM will be 10,000,000,000 for sale.

OMED AI is more than just a platform – it is a new era of healthcare. They are launching with a sense of commitment to achieve better healthcare access and help individuals take control of their health. By introducing groundbreaking AI tools and processes, OMED AI firmly believes it can create a lasting positive impact on global healthcare and pave the way for a new era of personalized, cutting-edge medical treatments.

The development team is dedicated to developing technologies that help improve millions of individuals' quality of life. OMED AI will utilize advanced AI, big data, and predictive analytics to revolutionize healthcare and medical services.

The time is now. Let's be all prepared and inspired to meet this ambitious goal head-on and are proud to be on a mission to make healthcare accessible and more affordable to all.



For more information, please visit the website at https://www.omedai.io



