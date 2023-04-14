Global Drone Software Market to 2030: Strong Demand for Drone Analytics Drives Growth

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drone Software Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global drone software market size is expected to reach USD 17.87 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The demand for UAV software in military operations is growing due to effective battle management & analytics to give precise information. This is likely to encourage industry expansion. The analytics application space is expected to grow significantly due to the rising need for photogrammetry software to generate 3D maps. Industry growth is anticipated to be fueled by the extensive usage of LiDAR (unmanned aerial vehicles) for surveying & aerial photography.



In January 2022, Raytheon BBN developed 130 real drones and 30 simulation UAVs in outdoor and indoor urban environments, which can control by a single person or small group. This technology attracted attention for its power to adapt to new difficulties, as well as its ability to allow one person to handle over 100 drones simultaneously quickly and easily.



Drone software includes collision avoidance, obstacle detection, and many more device algorithms. It is also used to combine all signals from the connected sensors, including infrared (LiDAR), ultrasonic, and visual ones. Many industries, including oil and gas, building and construction, agriculture, and others, profit from the deployment of drones. Businesses process and analyze data obtained through drone monitoring processes and use it for their purposes.



The market is expected to increase due to factors such as the strong demand for drone analytics in rising capital investments for developing new and sophisticated drone software, commercial applications, and technological developments in drones. For instance, Domino's Pizza and Flirtey (SkyDrop) inked a contract in January 2022 to begin testing drones for food delivery in New Zealand. Customers will benefit by receiving zero-contact delivery of hot, fresh pizzas directly to their homes.



Drone Software Market Report Highlights

Application segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace% over the forecast period owing to the many applications of drone software.

The commercial segment accounted for a major global revenue share, accelerated by various military and armed forces applications like detecting targets and spying.

On Board segment is expected to hold the largest revenue share because it controls flying operations and has an in-built global positioning system and sensors.

North America is expected to grow significantly over the projected period because drones are used in agriculture, weather monitoring, disaster monitoring etc.

