Suominen has completed the consultation procedure concerning its plan to permanently close manufacturing at its Mozzate plant in Italy

Suominen announced on January 10, 2023 that it will start consultation with local trade unions regarding a plan to permanently close manufacturing at its Mozzate plant. According to the plan, the production would end during the second quarter of 2023.

Suominen has now completed the consultation procedure. Following the completion of the process, Suominen will move forward with its plan which will lead to closure of manufacturing and termination of employment of 54 employees in Mozzate.

The terminations will incur an approximately EUR 2.3 million one-off expense that will be recognized in the second quarter of 2023.

