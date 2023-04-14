Global Microelectromechanical Systems Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $48.5 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.2%

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microelectromechanical Systems Market, By Type, By Application, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.
Microelectromechanical systems are used in many fields and are widely found in the aerospace, industrial, and healthcare industries. MEMS are also used in smart wearables. Although the concept of a micro-mechanical device is simple, it is actually difficult to build one. The process starts with a design.
Then, the device is fabricated, with an order of mechanical and electronic components. Several different fabrication methods can be used. Silicon-based MEMS are typically produced by patterning the material layers by lithography. Other techniques include evaporation, dry etching, and sputtering. Metals such as titanium, tungsten, and platinum are also commonly used.
The growth of the telecommunications sector and the increasing use of MEMS in automotive and aerospace & defense applications is expected to boost growth of the global microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) market over the forecast period.
However, stringent government regulations and high development costs are expected to hamper the growth of the global microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) market. Consequently, players are working towards developing newer technologies and products to meet the market demands.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|172
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
|$23858 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$48595.4 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market, By Type
- Sensor
- Gyroscopes
- Accelerometers
- Pressure Sensor
- Inertial Combos
- Microphones
- Magnetometers
- Others
- Actuator
- Inkjet Systems
- Optical MEMS
- Oscillators & Resonators
- Microfluidic & Biochip
- RF MEMS
- Others
Global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market, By Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Aerospace & Defense
- Healthcare
- Telecommunication
