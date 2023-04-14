Global Brain Monitoring Market to 2028: Increase in Incidence/Prevalence of Neurological Disorders Drives Growth

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brain Monitoring Market, By Product Type, By Application, By End User, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global brain monitoring market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2028), considering 2021 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Nonin Medical Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Cadwell Laboratories

Elekta AB

Masimo Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Compumedics

Integra LifeSciences

Medtronic PLC

Natus Medical Incorporated

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

Brain monitoring is vital in critical clinical scenarios where the extent or evolution of neurologic injury is unknown. Brain monitoring techniques allow researchers and physicians to study human activities, brain disorders, and brain-computer interfaces. Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI), Electroencephalography (EEG), and Magnetoencephalography (MEG) are most common and most frequently used brain monitoring devices.



Increase in incidence/prevalence of neurological disorders, growing geriatric population, increase in research & development, and increase in demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive brain monitoring devices are major factors expected to boost the growth of the global brain monitoring market during the forecast period.



For instance, in November 2021, Brain Scientific received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for next-gen NeuroCap EEG Headset, an advanced Electroencephalogram (EEG) electrode array used to obtain rapid EEGs in both routine clinical and research settings where the recording of STAT EEGs is desired.



Moreover, in September 2021, NeuroWave Systems Inc. announced the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) clearance of its NeuroSENSE NS-901 Monitor, a new generation brain function monitor for assessing the adequacy of anesthesia and sedation in clinical settings.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

It profiles key players in the global brain monitoring market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Nonin Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips, Cadwell Laboratories, Elekta, Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Compumedics, Integra LifeSciences, Medtronic PLC, Natus Medical Incorporated, and Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., among others.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global brain monitoring market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global brain monitoring market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3381.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5092.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Brain Monitoring Market, By Product Type:

Magnetoencephalograph

Electroencephalograph Cerebral Oximeters

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)

Intracranial pressure Monitoring Devices

Other Product Types

Global Brain Monitoring Market, By Application:

Parkinson's Disease

Traumatic Brain Injury Epilepsy

Dementia

Sleep Disorders

Other Applications

Global Brain Monitoring Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8p371r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment