Global Dental Anesthesia Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Painless Surgeries Fuels the Sector

The "Dental Anesthesia Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Local, General, and Sedation), By Route of Administration (Intra-Oral v/s Extra-Oral), By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dental Anaesthesia Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Septodont, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

AstraZeneca, Plc.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Hospira, Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Plc.

M Company

Aspen Group

This can be ascribed to the growing demand for painless treatment with low cost coupled with increasing aesthetic consciousness among the population has significantly increased the demand for dental anesthesia across different parts of the globe.

Additionally, the rowing geriatric population across the globe, which is susceptible to different kinds of tooth decay, loss, and damage, is further expected to increase the demand for different dental anesthesia, thereby fuelling the market growth through 2028. Besides, growing awareness pertaining to oral health & hygiene, along with increasing expenditure on dental problems across the globe, is further expected to support the dental anesthesia market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, sports injuries cause tooth damage which further expects to increase the demand for dental anesthesia, thereby supporting market growth.

Similarly, the growing adoption of new dental anesthesia products into the market can create significant opportunities for players involved in the dental anesthesia market during the forecast period. According to the Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA), sports-related dental injuries account for 13-39% of all dental injuries in the United States.



Growing demand for Painless Surgeries



The increasing rate of tooth restoration and tooth infection and disorders in developing countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, France, etc., is expected to drive the growth of dental anesthesia during the forecast period.

Similarly, the consumption of unhealthy foods, acidic beverages, and sugar-containing foods, as well as smoking, is leading to an increase in the prevalence of different dental diseases like tooth decays, dental carries, and periodontal diseases among the population across the globe, this, in turn, has increased the demand for painless surgeries, teeth whitening, reshaping, thereby, propelling the growth of the global dental anesthesia market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the development in the healthcare industry has enhanced the demand for the dental anesthesia market over the years. However, development in medical facilities for dental injuries or diseases in the urban region creates lucrative growth during the forecast period. More than 26% of adults are suffering from tooth decay in the United States.



Development in Oral Care and Dentistry



The increasing prevalence of various dental diseases and growing awareness among the population of maintaining the oral hygiene of their teeth has significantly increased the demand for developed surgical procedures in the dental industry. However, increasing demand for painless operations to get a safe and effective value will further boost the market in the forecast period.

Hence, people across the globe demand non-surgical periodontal therapy procedures, which will help to improve the treatment and operating procedures, further propelling the growth of the market over the years. Innovation in dental anesthesia has helped dental surgeons treat difficult conditions better.

According to the WHO, Global Oral Health Status Report (2022) estimated that oral diseases affect around 3.5 billion people worldwide, with 3 out of 4 people affected living in middle-income countries and an estimated 2 billion people suffering from caries of permanent teeth and 514 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth.

Report Scope:



In this report, global dental anesthesia market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Dental Anesthesia Market, By Type:

Local

General

Sedation

Dental Anesthesia Market, By Route of Administration:

Intra-Oral

Extra-Oral

Dental Anesthesia Market, By End User:

Dental Hospitals

Dental Laboratories

Others

