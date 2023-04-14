Information on shares, voting rights and authorized capital

English Lithuanian

By exercising the Employee Options Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) transferred its own shares to the employees of the Bank Group. Pursuant to Article 19(2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, the Bank discloses information on the total number of voting rights attached to its issued shares and the size of its authorised capital, the number of shares and their nominal value:

Type of shares Ordinary registered shares ISIN code LT0000102253 Bank’s LEI code 549300TK038P6EV4YU51 Nominal value of 1 share, EUR 0.29 Number of shares, units 600 726 263 Authorised capital, EUR 174 210 616.27 Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units 600 726 263 Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders 600 726 263