Disposable Ureteroscope Global Market to 2028: Growing Prevalence of Kidney Stone Diseases Fuels the Sector

The Global Disposable Ureteroscope Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

This can be ascribed to the increasing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle along with consuming unhealthy food habits, less consumption of water, dietary changes, and lack of exercise, among others which have led to an increase in the prevalence of chronic kidney diseases like kidney cancer, urethral stricture, and kidney stones.

According to the global cancer observatory, around 431,288 new kidney cancer cases were reported worldwide, along with 179,368 new deaths reported due to kidney cancer in 2020. Similarly, the growing demand for painless treatment with low-cost treatment will enhance the demand for the ureteroscope market over the years.

Besides, growing aging populations are more susceptible to different types of chronic diseases, such as kidney cancer, due to not maintaining a healthy lifestyle which will create chronic diseases and enhance the demand for ureteroscope over the years.



There are 92,000 Americans on the kidney transplant waiting list (as of February 2022), but in 2021, just 25,490 - or about 1 in 5 - were able to get a kidney.

There were 5,971 living donor transplants performed in the U.S. last year. Furthermore, the growing usage of proper medical equipment and medicine can enhance the demand for ureteroscope devices, and the easy availability of medicine and treatment of kidney diseases can further propel the growth of the market over the years.



Growing Prevalence of Kidney Stone Diseases



The factors which will propel the growth of the ureteroscopes market in the forecast period are the growing consumption of animal meat and eggs, less consumption of water, altered dietary practices and climatic conditions, and increasing prevalence of kidney stone diseases. Increasing demand for a technologically advanced device for the treatment of kidney diseases, along with lack of exercise due to busy lifestyles and increased consumption of alcohol and aerated drinks, leads to growth in the market.

Additionally, the market for ureteroscopes will grow during the forecast period to the increasing innovation in disposable ureteroscopes and the rising need for such devices for early treatment. Additionally, a growing percentage of obese people benefits revenue growth since they are more likely to suffer kidney stones which will further boost the market growth. According to Statista, more than 1 in 7, that is basically 15% of US adults or 37 million people in the population, are estimated to have chronic kidney diseases.



Technological Developments



Another factor that will fuel the growth of The Global Disposable Ureteroscopes Market during the forecast period is technologically advanced and enhanced technologies, such as robotic ureteroscopy, where the surgeon controls ureteroscopy through a stick.

Similarly, increasing Research and Development (R&D) activities to develop flexible video-ureteroscopy and the invention of Disposable Ureteroscopy devices, along with the rapidly growing adoption of technologically advanced ureteroscopy, are also driving the growth of the disposable ureteroscopy market during the forecast period.



