Global Human DNA Vaccine Market Report 2023: Increase in Number of Antibiotics Resistant Pathogens Drives Growth

Global Human DNA Vaccine Market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028, owing to the growing prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases in humans.

Companies Mentioned

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GmbH (Merial)

ELI-LILLY (Novartis Animal Health)

Gene One Life Science

GEOVAX LABS, INC

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (VGX Animal Health)

Genexine, Inc.

VIATRIS INC. (Rottapharm Biotech)

Takara Holdings (Takara Bio)

ZOETIS INC. (Fort dodge Animal Health)

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

According to Global Cancer Observatory, in 2020, around 19,292,789 new cancer cases were reported worldwide. Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectum Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Stomach Cancer were the most prevalent types of cancer cases reported in 2020. Additionally, an increase in the number of antibiotic-resistant pathogens is further expected to drive the growth of the human DNA Vaccine Market.



The growing prevalence of different diseases has significantly increased the demand for different types of vaccines. Additionally, growing research & development activities being initiated by various governments and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies across the globe are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the human DNA vaccine market in the coming years. In 2021, the research & development expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry across the globe was around USD238 billion.



Rise in Prevalence of Different Diseases



Globally, cancer is the leading cause of death. According to World Health Organization, around 50,550,287 cases of cancer prevalence have been reported worldwide in the last five years.

This is due to the physical carcinogens, such as ultraviolet and ionizing radiation; chemical carcinogens, such as asbestos, components of tobacco smoke, alcohol, aflatoxin (a food contaminant), and arsenic (a drinking water contaminant) and biological carcinogens, such as infections from certain viruses, bacteria, or parasites as well as unhealthy lifestyle. Cancer has become a global healthcare concern.

The need to develop therapies for cancer is expected to support the growth of global human DNA vaccine market. Similarly, the increasing prevalence of diseases such as HIV, Human Papillomavirus, and Tuberculosis, which are deadly and require a potential treatment, is further expected to drive the growth of global human DNA vaccine market. As of 2021, globally, around 38.4 million people were living with HIV.



Increase in Number of Antibiotics Resistant Pathogens



Antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health, food security, and development. The epidemiological models describe a direct relationship between antibiotic consumption and resistant pathogen. According to World Health Organization, 32 antibiotics were identified in clinical development, which addressed the top priority pathogens.

Some multi and resistant bacteria called "superbugs" that cause infections are not treatable with existing antimicrobial medicines such as antibiotics. Also, certain bacteria have developed resistance to existing treatment options, thereby creating a need to develop novel therapeutic solutions which can address the issue of antibiotic resistance. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of Global Human DNA Vaccine Market.



Growth in R&D for DNA Vaccine



Rapid advancements in research and development (R&D) practices and activities are propelling the growth of the market on account of the growing need to develop novel human vaccines for the treatment of different life-threatening diseases.

According to Clinicaltrials.gov, 247 clinical trials are in different phases of development across the globe for Human DNA vaccines. This clearly indicates that a lot of R&D is being done across the globe for developing human DNA vaccines for the treatment of different diseases, thereby supporting the growth of the global human DNA vaccine market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Human DNA Vaccine Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Human DNA Vaccine Market, By Mode of Administration:

Intramuscular

Subcutaneous

Intradermal

Others

Human DNA Vaccine Market, By Application:

Oncology

Tuberculosis

HIV

Human Papillomavirus

Others

Human DNA Vaccine Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

Others

